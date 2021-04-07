Suffolk: Ramping up COVID vaccinations for residents struggling with access

Suffolk County officials said Tuesday they are ramping up COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts, including through the activation of more pop-up community sites and pursuing at-home vaccinations for homebound residents.

The county is targeting groups that have struggled to access vaccines such as people who are homeless or detained at county jails and industrial workers who had been excluded from eligibility, officials said. The state expanded eligibility this week, starting Tuesday, to include anyone 16 and older.

County Executive Steve Bellone said the stepped-up efforts came after he spent months "advocating for the state to expand eligibility to include our industrial workforce because the economic success of our region is directly tied to the strength of the business and manufacturing sectors."

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo warned Wednesday that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.

"COVID is still a threat," Cuomo said at a livestreamed briefing that centered mainly on the state budget. "This is a race between the increase in COVID infection and how quickly we increase vaccinations."

He noted that 59 New Yorkers died of causes related to the virus on Tuesday, and more than 400 in the last week.

"We’re not past COVID," he said.

Suffolk County plans to vaccinate about 100 homebound people a week at their residences with its public health nursing staff of five administering those shots, said chief deputy county executive Lisa Black.

The at-home vaccination program began as soon as the county received Johnson & Johnson doses last Tuesday, she said. The one-shot dose of that vaccine formulation makes it logistically easier to vaccinate more people, she said. The other two options, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, require two doses spaced out over several weeks.

State figures show 33.8% of Suffolk residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday, while 40.5% of Nassau County residents had received first shots.

Suffolk is also deploying police medics to administer doses at community sites, Black said. They have given the shots in Coram and the Mastic and Shirley neighborhood and will be deployed again to Central Islip on Saturday.

The county is also planning to administer 300 Johnson & Johnson doses at the Masjid Darul Quran, a Muslim mosque and community center in Bay Shore, on Thursday, before Ramadan starts next week, with officials looking to ensure second doses aren't due through the month's religious observances, Black said.

The county plans to partner with Northwell Health next week to administer Johnson & Johnson doses to people experiencing homelessness, Black said. Suffolk began giving the one-dose shots to jail inmates last week.

Bellone announced Tuesday that officials are reserving the county’s Hauppauge mass vaccination site for workers at the Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge from Wednesday through Friday this week. Police medics administered 225 doses to manufacturing workers at Amneal Pharmaceuticals Tuesday night, officials said.

Officials said they expect to administer about 1,800 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for industrial workers at the H. Lee Dennison building over three days.

The county’s other mass vaccination sites in Selden and Brentwood, which each administer about 1,000 doses a day, remain open to the general eligible public, Black said.

Cuomo on Wednesday also ordered the state Department of Financial Services to extend until April 30 an emergency regulation that requires all health insurers to waive co-pays for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cuomo said the move is aimed at ensuring there are no barriers to New Yorkers getting the vaccination, which he called "the weapon that will win the war against COVID."

The measure first went into effect Dec. 16.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city government plans to begin offering special services to so-called long-haul sufferers of COVID-19, who experience lingering health symptoms from the virus.

Dr. Mitchell Katz, who is in charge of the city’s public hospital system, said: "While it may not be yet clear that there’s a single, you know, pill to take for long COVID — it’s very unlikely that that will be true — as physicians, we do know how to treat the symptoms that are disabling people, and that will be our focus."

The aftercare program will include ways to help the long-haul population go beyond the medical effects to include family, stress, economic and other consequences, said Dr. Amanda Johnson, who said the program might include a virtual support group and non-mandatory research studies.

With Matthew Chayes

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES IN NY To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call or visit your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? The State of New York has expended its eligibility list for vaccines against COVID-19 several times, expanding the groups of people included in the phases. This is a summary of the eligible groups. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on March 29. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: Since Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people.

Hotel workers who interact with the public. Other expansions of eligibility: State residents age 60 and older (Since March 10, 2021).

“Public-facing” government and public employees (Since March 17, 2021).

Workers for not-for-profit organizations who provide “public-facing” services (Since March 17, 2021).

Building service workers who are “public-facing” employees (Since March 17, 2021).

State residents age 50 and older (Since March 23, 2021). Since March 30, 2021: State residents age 30 and older. Since April 6, 2021: State residents age 16 and older. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.