COVID-19 indicators remained at record lows in New York State with the key metric of the seven-day average for positivity in test results now declining for 67 straight days, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday.

The seven-day statewide average was 0.47%, while it was 0.43% on Long Island and 0.42%, according to state data released Friday. The daily statewide average of new cases from 130,071 tests results on Thursday was tracked at 0.37%.

Cuomo said the numbers of people who have received the vaccines for COVID-19 are helping the state reopen while the virus indicators drop, signaling falling infections.

"New Yorkers are getting vaccinated in greater numbers every single day, and that means we can take action to reopen the economy, put people back to work and resume normal lives," he said in a statement.

The number of new confirmed cases was 34 in Nassau County, 37 in Suffolk, and 215 in New York City, according to state data.

Throughout the state, 11 people died Thursday of causes related to the virus, including one person in Suffolk.

"More shots in more arms is the key to our future, and we're offering exciting incentives to encourage New Yorkers across the state that today is the day to get their shots," Cuomo said.

"I encourage everyone eligible who hasn't yet been vaccinated to take advantage of a free $20 lottery ticket or chance to win a SUNY or CUNY Scholarship — let's put this pandemic in the rearview mirror for good."

In Suffolk, County Executive Steve Bellone said WWE Wrestler and World Champion Mick Foley recently filmed a public service announcement to encourage Suffolk County residents to get vaccinated.

The PSA, which will be running on TV and across various social media platforms, is the latest effort under the County’s #TakeYourShot Initiative.

"We are so close to the finish line and finally returning to normal," Bellone said. "But we know the only way to fully reopen and ditch the masks is to get vaccinated. As a Long Islander, Pro-Wrestler Mick Foley understands that it takes teamwork to defeat this virus. So do you part by rolling up your sleeve and taking your shot."

With Matt Clark

Check back for updates on this developing story.