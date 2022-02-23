Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that he plans to phase out proof-of-vaccination mandates in New York City, as cities such as Boston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. have done due to falling infection rates.

Speaking during an unrelated event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Adams said he planned "a real transformation" over the next few weeks in starting to roll back certain pandemic mandates, including indoor mask rules.

As recently as Feb. 10, Adams said that the proof-of-vaccination rules would not change.

But on Wednesday, Adams said "yes" to a question asking whether he would start to rescind the vaccine mandate, which requires vaccination in order to be employed, dine indoors, patronize a concert, or attend a game. The rules, imposed during the previous mayoral administration, have been in place since last year.

"I can't wait to get it done," he said, adding: "I always say that I'm going to follow the science. I'm not going to get ahead of the science, because I'm ready to get ahead of all of this and get back to a level of normalcy, but they're giving us clear instructions, they gave us bench marks, we're going to follow those bench marks," he said. "But I look forward to the next few weeks of going to a real transformation that I don't have to wonder what you look like. I will know what you look like again."

Adams gave no specific infection-benchmarks that would trigger a rollback.

New York City's proof-of-vaccination rule for indoor sports obliges venues to check the vaccination status of the public, either on paper or via an app. Vaccination is also required to be employed in the public or private sector.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Certain other jurisdictions have said similar mandates would be rescinded based on preset bench marks.

For example, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said earlier this month that the mandate would end once the occupancy rate of beds in local intensive care units fell below 95%, there were fewer than 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, and the positivity rate was below 5%, The Boston Globe reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Sign up to get text alerts about COVID-19 and other topics at newsday.com/text.