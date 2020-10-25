New York has made "progress" in reducing the COVID-19 infection rate in six "microcluster" areas, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday, even as figures show the rate has ticked up slightly in the past couple days.

The overall infection rate in hot spots in Brooklyn, Queens and Orange, Rockland, Steuben and Chemung counties was 3.1% Saturday, Cuomo said. That’s down from a high of 6.9% in the period of Sept. 27-Oct. 3 — a rate that prompted Cuomo to enact restrictions on Oct. 6.

Cuomo lifted some of those restrictions — including allowing all schools in Queens and some in Brooklyn to reopen — on Wednesday, when the rate was 3.2%, figures show.

"As we saw with Queens this past week, we get the numbers down, we then open up the areas," Cuomo said. "It's just math."

But Saturday’s microcluster infection rate was higher than Thursday and Friday’s rates of 2.31% and 2.58% respectively, figures show.

Cuomo has said he expects microclusters to "come and go" since "the numbers are so small" that a minor rise in cases would create an uptick in statistics.

Still, New York’s overall infection rate is 1.3% including those microclusters and 1% excluding them, as the rest of the nation experiences a record surge of cases. There were more than 85,000 new cases nationally Friday, the most recorded in one day.

"So far, we are defying the national tide," Cuomo said.

Brooklyn’s infection rate was 4.4%, down from 5.8% early this month, but up from 2.5% on Thursday, figures show. Rockland's rate was 3.6%, down from 4.5% earlier this month but up from 1.23% Friday, according to state figures.

Orange, where the infection rate was 12.4% early this month, had a rate of 2.6%, lower than the Friday figure of 2.8%, figures show.

Statewide, there were 12 deaths on Saturday, Cuomo said. Hospitalizations dropped by 30, to 1,015. 118 people were intubated in an intensive care unit, he said.

On Long Island, there have been 777 cases reported by schools since Sep. 8, including 581 students and 196 teachers and staff, according to the state’s school report card. 653 cases were in public schools and 124 were in private and charter schools. Labs have reported 887 cases of students between the ages of 5 and 17 since Sep. 1.