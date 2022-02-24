Medical experts say that myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines are dissuading many people from getting the shots, and social media is amplifying the misconceptions.

And that is hurting the effort to get more people vaccinated and to help bring the virus under greater control so life can get back to normal, they said.

"There is an enormous amount of misinformation out there on the vaccine that has sowed a lot of worry and fear and concern among people," said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of public health and epidemiology for Northwell Health. "Misinformation has been a big problem with COVID in general."

Dr. Alan M. Bulbin, director of infectious disease at Catholic Health St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center in Flower Hill, says communication from top authorities has not always been clear or consistent, adding to the problem.

"It’s a little of both: Misinformation and maybe a message that could be more definitive and more clear," he said.

Here are three major myths and the facts about them, according to three of the top medical experts on Long Island who specialize in infectious disease and have years of training in the field:

Myth: COVID-19 vaccines don’t work.

"These vaccines work better than we had ever hoped they would work," said Farber, the top infectious disease specialist at the largest health care system in New York State.

They're not magical solutions that prevent people from getting infected with COVID-19, he said. But in the vast majority of cases they clearly prevent the worst outcomes — hospitalization or even death.

"They’re certainly not perfect," Farber said. "They don’t work forever. They do lose efficacy with time. Boosters are needed and may well be needed and likely needed down the line. But they work. They keep people out of the hospital. They keep people out of ICUs and from dying."

"The overwhelming majority of people who get COVID after having been vaccinated are fine and don’t have serious problems," he added.

Farber says the COVID-19 vaccines are the most studied vaccines ever. After at least four billion doses administered worldwide, he said, there is enough data to state definitively the vaccines work and are safe.

And not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is dangerous, he said. "It’s a potentially fatal disease when you’re unvaccinated."

Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Medicine, agreed.

The vast majority of people who are hospitalized or die due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated, she noted.

"The vaccine was not developed to stop any COVID infection," Nachman said. "It was developed to save lives, and that’s what it’s doing."

Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility.

Medical experts say this is one of the most damaging and persistent myths, because it affects pregnant women and their babies.

No documented evidence shows the vaccine causes infertility, they said, and that not getting vaccinated is dangerous for pregnant women or those who want to get pregnant because it leaves them vulnerable to COVID-19.

"It’s a destructive myth," Nachman said. "We are hurting pregnant women and their children. We’re not protecting them."

"The vaccine does not change your fertility, it will not lead to increased pregnancy losses or miscarriages, and it will protect the mom," she said.

"There’s been no increased risk of fetal demise or loss of pregnancy or early delivery" among women who get vaccinated, Bulbin agreed.

However, "the opposite is clearly the case. We do know that unvaccinated pregnant women who get COVID are at very high risk for all kinds of complications including pregnancy loss, early delivery, and other complications."

Studies show, he said, that there is no difference in sperm counts among men who get vaccinated or who do not.

Farber says the infertility myth is one "that has been particularly harmful" but also particularly hard to knock down.

"That is a dragon we have not been able to totally slay," he said.

Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine can hurt or even kill you.

Medical experts say there are few if any documented deaths directly caused by the vaccine alone in New York State.

But more than 69,000 documented deaths in the state are directly linked to COVID-19, and more than 900,000 fatalities in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"There will be one million deaths before all is said and done — the worst pandemic in the history of our country," Bulbin said. "Even if there is one death somewhere" from the vaccine, "you’re hard pressed to find it and prove it compared to almost a million deaths from COVID."

Farber said: "People who really believe that the vaccine is going to kill them, I urge them to talk to their friends, neighbors, family members, co-workers, and ask them if the 75% of New Yorkers that have been fully vaccinated, if anyone knows anyone who has been severely hurt by that vaccine or killed."

The doctors say the vaccine often does provoke temporary side effects: pain and soreness at the injection site, body ache, fever, fatigue. But those effects typically go away within a few days.

In comparison, COVID-19 can cause serious or even fatal impacts in unvaccinated people, as well as "Long COVID" in which symptoms linger for months after the initial infection, they said.

"Severe side effects are so extremely small and they pale in comparison with any complication from COVID directly," Bulbin said.

Some cases of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, usually in vaccinated teenage boys or young men, have occurred but the vast majority of those cases resolve themselves, Bulbin said.

He says the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risk.

"Who is hospitalized? Who is at higher risk to die from COVID? Who requires more care from COVID?" he said. "Clearly the unvaccinated group. There is no doubt about that."

