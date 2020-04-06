Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Nassau County on Wednesday is expected to begin administering 20,000 tests for the Coronavirus and antibodies to county first responders including police, medics, fire marshalls and correction and probation officers, who have had outbreaks in their ranks.

Results from the finger-prick tests will be available in 15 minutes, county officials said.

The county has ordered the 20,000 test kits from Melville-based medical supplier Henry Schein Inc. at a cost of $660,000.

Doctors and nurses will administer the tests at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow beginning Wednesday, county officials said.

The test will check for the Coronavirus along with antibodies that indicate whether the individual has recovered from infection.

It can take a week or two for antibodies to appear after a person has been infected, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

Curran said 108 county police officers have tested positive.

"Many of those are back, they've resolved, they're back at work, but we want to make sure for those who are in quarantine — for instance who are pending tests — we want to know, maybe they've already had [it], maybe they're fine and they can be cleared to go back at work." Curran said Monday.

"According to all of the medical experts, there has not been one case yet of someone who has had this and has gotten reinfected," Curran said. "So, it appears that once you've had it, you are immune."

The County Legislature on Monday approved the funding for the test kits and the purchase of other medical supplies for first responders.

The test kits will not be made available to nurses and doctors at hospitals in Nassau, Curran said.

"Our county employees they're the first responders, so that's our priority," she said.

Hospitals are "working on those for themselves," Curran said.

Tatum Fox, Deputy County Executive for Public Safety, said first responders should call the police department's medical administrative office, which will make the testing appointments at NUMC.

"Waiting for results has been challenging," Fox said.