Nassau County is launching a new public health awareness campaign promoting confidence in the new coronavirus vaccine and urging residents to participate when it becomes widely available.

"We need 75 to 85 percent of the public to take the vaccine so we can get back to normal," County Executive Laura Curran said Friday. "But polls show that half of Americans are skeptical of the vaccine — they have doubts, they have reservations about getting the vaccine — I understand that."

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York expects its first delivery of vaccines against the coronavirus to arrive on Dec. 15, with more to follow weeks later. The first batches will be prioritized for nursing home residents and staff as well as front-line health care workers.

On Thursday, Cuomo showed how the vials with the vaccine will arrive and described what measures will need to be taken to administer them.

Curran said the vaccine is the key to returning to activities that are now restricted to prevent spread of the coronavirus. "This is a coming together for the betterment of our county and the betterment of our country."

She said in conversations with public health and state officials as well as other county executives and hospital executives she has started planning ways to safely store and distribute the vaccine. Curran said she did not know yet when the county health department would be deployed to vaccinate the public.

"Trust me, there is a lot to sort out," Curran said. "And there is a lot left to be sorted out."

Curran appealing to 'unity'

In likening the manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine to efforts during World War II, Curran said her administration’s vaccine campaign "Yes We Can" will use the famous image of Rosie the Riveter, a cultural icon representing women who worked in the factories.

The multilingual campaign will emphasize "unity," Curran said.

"In order for us to succeed, we’ve got to first build confidence in the vaccine so we can win this war, get our lives back and get our economy roaring again," Curran said.

Curran said that the campaign will "win the trust of the public" and "dispel false rumors with facts."

"We will work with our communities to provide factual information," Curran said.

In Nassau on Thursday, 14,864 people were tested for the virus yielding a daily positive of 5.1% with a seven-day average of 4.1%.

Testing "is key to containing the virus as we wait for vaccine distribution," Curran said from the steps of the county building.

Curran said 295 people were hospitalized with the virus, 43 in intensive care units and 21 on ventilators.

Among other developments, the Westhampton Beach school district has seen 16 positive cases of COVID-19 at the high this school year — including 12 within the past two weeks, though it has remained open, district officials said.

A note from Superintendent Michael Radday dated Thursday said that three students had tested positive, one at the high school and two at the middle school. Another note dated Wednesday reported that four students at the high school tested positive.

And a note dated Tuesday reported that one student tested positive at the high school. An earlier note dated Monday reported three students at the high school and one at the middle school tested positive.

"The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated and will not be permitted to return to school for at least ten days and with appropriate medical clearance," the note Thursday said. "Students who were deemed close contacts of the positive individuals have been contacted directly and will be quarantined for fourteen days."

Radday also said that "data from case investigations has shown that virus transmission is generally occurring through contacts outside of school."

In Long Beach, City Hall was closed Friday for a COVID-19 sanitation and cleaning. City officials said a few employees tested positive, and "due to the rise in COVID numbers" in the city "and for the safety of our employees and the public."

The city’s Recreation Center and Ice Arena will close at a future date for sanitizing.

Long Beach City Manager Donna Gayden traveled to Georgia last week for Thanksgiving and returned to the city to quarantine. A city spokesman said she has been in and out of City Hall, but was "quarantining in her office" and has not tested positive.

