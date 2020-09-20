The percentage of new COVID-19 cases in New York remained below 1% Sunday as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo warned of a challenging fall with flu season looming.

There were 862 additional cases of COVID-19 reported to the state on Saturday, or 0.86% of 100,355 tests, Cuomo said in a statement. That includes 64 new cases in Nassau and 51 in Suffolk for a statewide total of 449,900

One of two deaths reported Saturday from the virus was in Suffolk County. The other death was in Queens, according to the latest state data.

"Our progress is thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers who came together and rose to the occasion like no other community," Cuomo said. "But this pandemic is far from over, and with flu season approaching it's especially critical we remain vigilant: wash your hands, wear a mask, socially distance, and above all, stay New York Tough."

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Sunday that new positive cases in the county had also dipped below 1% after ticking up in recent days. She urged more residents to consider getting tested for COVID-19.

Curran said there were 64 positive cases out of 6,759 county residents tested Saturday, or .9%. Nassau’s hospital systems reported 34 COVID-19-related hospitalizations Saturday with 16 patients in intensive care units and three on ventilators, she said.

"Nassau residents have done a great job adapting to this new normal and their hard work is paying off," Curran said in a statement. "But, our progress is not just due to wearing masks and washing hands — testing is a key tool in identifying cases and preventing spread. If you have symptoms or may have been exposed, take advantage of the wide availability of testing so we can continue to keep this virus under control."

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force inspected 1,585 bars and restaurants in New York City and Long Island. Seven establishments received violations for not following state requirements to protect staff and customers against COVID-19, including four in Nassau County.