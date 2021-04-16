New York is making progress in getting its COVID-19 levels down, registering figures in some categories that are the best since before a holiday season surge, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday, though the state continues to post higher rates of new infections than others of similar or larger populations.

The daily positivity level in statewide test results from Thursday was 2.81%, while the seven-day average was 3.04%. The latter figure was the lowest since Nov. 25, around Thanksgiving, Cuomo said.

"You look at where we are now at 3.04, it’s a long way from January 4th," he said at a news briefing livestreamed from Buffalo. "So that is good news statewide."

The seven-day figure on Long Island was 3.46%, a notable drop from previous weeks when it remained well above 4%. Figures issued Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control show the larger states of California, Texas and Florida had lower rates of new COVID-19 cases over the previous seven days, but the neighboring states of New Jersey and Connecticut were doing worse than New York.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus Thursday was 3,884, down 79 from the previous day and the lowest figure since Nov. 30, Cuomo said.

That decline in coronavirus patients prompted Cuomo to declare: "We are fully back at this point before the holidays surge."

But he also noted that 43 people in the state died Thursday of causes related to the virus including five in Nassau County and three in Suffolk County, that the battle is far from over, and that COVID-19 positivity levels vary greatly throughout the state.

He pointed out the Western New York region, registering a positivity level of 4.9%, as a particular problem.

The campaign to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as quickly as possible marches on, he said, with a total of 12,867,468 shots administered so far.

They include 8,028,950 first shots and 5,391,121 second shots.

'Not back to normal'

Cuomo was asked if he will soon extend again the hours restaurants and bars are permitted to be open, concerning restrictions imposed to curtail spread of the virus. He recently extended the time to remain open to midnight for restaurants and bars, and 1 a.m. for catered events.

"They can expect a logical connection to the progress we make with COVID," Cuomo said, indicating any decision will be based on the data.

"If we continue to make progress then we will continue to relax the regulations," he said. "I understand everybody wants to get back to normal … But we’re not back to normal. Look at the numbers in Western New York today." He said that, statewide, "The numbers are down, but we’re not back to normal"

When another reporter noted that casinos such as one at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens' South Ozone Park are permitted to stay open until 5 a.m. but restaurants and bars must shut at midnight, Cuomo said the state is relaxing restrictions as best it can.

"We have loosened the restrictions dramatically, right, all across the board," he said, with the number of people allowed in restaurants and bars increasing, extended curfews, and art centers and museums reopening.

"The city is reopening and things are getting back to normal," he said.

But "we’re not back to normal. That’s the problem, and we still have a lurking risk. And if we don’t act intelligently that number will go up, and then you are going to have to tighten restrictions."

He added: "Let’s crush COVID before a variant kicks in, before anything else happens."

The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday was 480 in Nassau County, 535 in Suffolk County and 3,426 in New York City.

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES IN NY To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call or visit your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? The State of New York has expended its eligibility list for vaccines against COVID-19 several times, expanding the groups of people included in the phases. This is a summary of the eligible groups. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on March 29. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: Since Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people.

Hotel workers who interact with the public. Other expansions of eligibility: State residents age 60 and older (Since March 10, 2021).

“Public-facing” government and public employees (Since March 17, 2021).

Workers for not-for-profit organizations who provide “public-facing” services (Since March 17, 2021).

Building service workers who are “public-facing” employees (Since March 17, 2021).

State residents age 50 and older (Since March 23, 2021). Since March 30, 2021: State residents age 30 and older. Since April 6, 2021: State residents age 16 and older. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.