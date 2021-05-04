As New York State prepares to ease pandemic restrictions later this month and reports declining rates of COVID-19, officials in the Stony Brook Medicine health care system said visitors will be allowed back at all their hospitals, on a limited basis, starting Tuesday.

Meanwhile, some local businesses announced that the loosening of restrictions will likely not cause them to alter current policies, though flexible options remain part of their plans.

On Monday, New York reported its lowest COVID-19 related daily death toll since March and officials reported seven fatalities in Nassau and one in Suffolk.

Transmission rates also have dramatically decreased, state statistics show.

Hospital visits had been banned in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to stop the spread of the disease.

Under the new guidelines, Stony Brook Medicine officials said one visitor over the age of 18 will be allowed to go to the inpatient units between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors must follow all safety protocols set by the hospital.

"We know visitors and loved ones play an essential role in the healing and recovery process of our patients, and we look forward to welcoming them once again," Stony Brook Medicine officials said in a statement.

The change in policy comes after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced an easing of pandemic restriction guidelines in the tristate area.

Effective May 19, according to the official New York State website, "most business capacities — which are currently based upon percentage of maximum occupancy — will be removed in New York and New Jersey. Businesses will only be limited by the space available for patrons or parties of patrons to maintain the required social distance of 6 feet. This new distance-based maximum capacity will apply across commercial settings, including retail, food services, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services, among other settings. It will also apply in houses of worship."

Liz Uzzo, chief human resource officer at Melville-based H2M architects + engineers, said the news of the state’s planned loosening of occupancy restrictions were unlikely to impact her business’ operations as the firm has already moved toward a flexible schedule.

"We’ve developed a flexibility policy," said Uzzo, whose firm has slowly brought workers back into the office since last summer. "It’s not like a standard. It’s really what works for the individual and the department manager."

While offices in the state will be moving from 50% to 75% capacity May 15, Uzzo said a balance between fully remote, partially remote and fully on-site workers will continue at her firm. Even workers who are currently in the office are given much more leeway to come up with work arrangements that work for their departments.

Pointing to issues like access to child care, Uzzo said it’s important that H2M accommodate employees when they can to help keep talented folks in their ranks and prevent employees — especially women with young children — from having to make a "sacrifice" between career building and handling parenting responsibilities.

"I don’t want anyone to have to make that choice," she said. "We have to be able to be nimble. We want to keep qualified staff around."

Seven Brothers Gourmet, a family-owned grocery store in Oceanside that specializes in Italian groceries and prepared foods, will continue to operate under the 50% capacity limit after the state restriction is lifted, said Anthony Fiorito, who co-owns the business his father founded.

"Seven Brothers will continue to keep capacity limits for the time being. Our utmost priority is our customers’ well-being and providing a comfortable shopping experience. We will continuously review the capacity limits and adjust accordingly," he said.

Because of the capacity limits, there are times when customers wait outside in line, particularly on busy weekends.

Like Seven Brothers Gourmet, Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace also will continue to operate under the 50% capacity limits after the state’s restrictions are lifted.

"It’s about keeping the customers and the team members safe," said Adam Giovia, vice president of operations and chief administrative officer for Melville-based Uncle Giuseppe’s, a high-end Italian grocer whose nine stores include seven on Long Island.

On busy weekends, lines of customers form outside the stores sometimes. As 10 customers leave, 10 more are allowed to enter, Giovia said.

"Our managers make those calls," he said.

Broadway Commons will return to operating at full capacity in the common areas after the state restrictions are lifted, but the Hicksville mall’s retailers will decide their own store capacities, said a spokeswoman for the mall, which is owned by El Segundo, California-based Pacific Retail Capital Partners.

Pacific’s three malls in New York state, including Colonie Center in Albany and Galleria White Plains in White Plains, "will be complying with CDC guidelines and recommendations. We will continue to encourage all guests to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing," the company said in a statement.

With John Valenti, Lisa L. Colangelo, Victor Ocasio and Tory N. Parrish

