The midnight curfew for food and beverage service in New York will be lifted for outdoor dining starting May 17 and for indoor dining starting May 31, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Cuomo also said the 1 a.m. curfew for catered events where attendees were required to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test result will be lifted beginning May 17, while the curfew for all catered events is set to be lifted May 31.

Catered events can resume at residences beginning Monday above the state's residential gathering limit of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, Cuomo said in a statement.

Those gatherings can take place as long as "the events are staffed by a professional, licensed caterer, permitted by the respective locality or municipality, and strictly adhere to health and safety guidance, including social and event gathering limits, masks, and social distancing," Cuomo said.

The governor also announced that starting Monday, seating at bars will be allowed in New York City, as long as establishments meet the food services guidance in effect statewide.

The Senate and Assembly plan to vote Wednesday to repeal the Cuomo mandate requiring a food purchase when ordering an alcoholic beverage in restaurants and taverns. The governor, using extraordinary powers granted him at the beginning of the pandemic, had issued the mandate to reduce crowding and lingering at indoor venues.

The repeal will be effective immediately when both houses complete voting, likely Wednesday afternoon.

Cuomo said as well that starting Monday, the "guidance for dancing among attendees at catered events will be aligned with neighboring states, replacing fixed dance zones for each table with social distancing and masks."

He said, "Everything we've been doing is working — all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we're able to increase economic activity even more. Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world."

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran hailed the actions.

"This is great news for restaurants and hospitality businesses, who’ve been following the rules and are just trying to get by," she said. "The more people we can get vaccinated, the quicker we’ll be able to get rid of all restrictions and fully reopen our economy."

The moves are the latest as Cuomo seeks to re-open more sectors of the economy, cultural life, sports and other areas amid declining numbers of COVID-19 cases and indicators and increasing vaccinations.

On April 26, Cuomo announced that spectator capacity at large-scale outdoor event venues, including professional and collegiate sports and live performing arts and entertainment, will increase from 20 to 33% beginning May 19.

Gyms, fitness centers, casinos, gaming facilities and offices will also see increased capacity limits starting May 15, Cuomo announced this week.

Gyms and fitness centers outside of New York City can increase from 33% to 50% capacity. Casinos and gaming facilities can increase from 25% to 50% capacity. Offices can increase from 50% to 75% capacity.

In New York City, meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging the city’s medical clinicians to encourage their patients to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"We need you to urge patients to get the shot," de Blasio said at his daily press conference on Wednesday.

Dr. Dave Chokshi, the city health commissioner, said he sent a letter earlier Wednesday morning to thousands of doctors, nurses, therapists and other clinicians get the word out. The letter was also published in full-page ads in newspapers.

De Blasio said that there have been 6.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far to New York City residents. His goal is 5 million fully-vaccinated New Yorkers by June.

"It is literally the easiest it’s ever been to get vaccinated," he said.

With Matthew Chayes and Yancey Roy

