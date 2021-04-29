TODAY'S PAPER
Mayor Bill De Blasio wants to reopen NYC 'full strength' by July 1

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks before the ribbon cutting and seasonal opening of the Coney Island amusement park area earlier this month. Credit: AP/John Minchillo

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
New York City would reopen "full strength" beginning July 1 under a plan announced Thursday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Speaking on MSNBC, de Blasio cited the city’s COVID-19 vaccine progress and declining coronavirus infection rate.

"Our plan is to fully reopen New York City on July 1. We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters — full strength, because look, what we’re seeing is, people have gotten vaccinated in extraordinary numbers, 6.3 million vaccinations in New York City to date," he said.

But Broadway shows, he said, might not reopen until September.

It’s unclear how the city will fully reopen without the acquiescence of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who signed an executive order last year giving himself power to impose and lift coronavirus restrictions, seizing that power from local municipalities. The state Legislature has since taken some of Cuomo's powers away.

De Blasio did not say which restrictions, if any, would remain in place under his plan.

Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

