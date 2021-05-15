Coronavirus infections continue to decline in New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office said Saturday, and the case rate is about average for the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also Saturday, Cuomo’s office said that half of all New Yorkers age 18 and older had been fully vaccinated, with about 60% having gotten at least one dose.

Excluding New York City, the average COVID-19 case rate over seven days per 100,000 is 83.4, and 68 in New York City, the CDC reported Saturday. The United States' average is 72.5 cases.

Cuomo’s office said the statewide positivity rate is 1.18%, the state’s lowest since Oct. 19. Patient hospitalizations were at 1,688, the lowest since Nov. 11, with 407 people in intensive care. And 23 people died Friday from the virus.

Long Island’s infection rate averaged over seven days as of Friday was 1.02%, and New York City’s was 0.98%; the highest rate was in the Finger Lakes region (2.77%) and the lowest was the Southern Tier (0.62%).

The CDC reported that New York City has the nation’s second-highest seven-day COVID-19 death rate per 100,000, 2.4, with only Michigan reporting more deaths. Excluding New York City, New York State was roughly in the bottom quarter, with 0.8 per 100,000.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

