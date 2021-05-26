State to raffle off college scholarships to young people who get COVID-19 vaccine

New York State will raffle off 50 full scholarships — including tuition and room and board — to any public college and university, in an effort to encourage young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

"Tomorrow through July 7, any 12- to 17-year-old who gets their first Pfizer dose … we will award 10 four-year scholarships by a random drawing of those people who got the vaccine, every Wednesday," Cuomo said.

Those who get the vaccine will be eligible for the raffle every week it is offered, not just the week they get the vaccine, Cuomo said.

This is a "significant incentive" for students and their parents, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said there has been a 47% decline in the number of New Yorkers getting the vaccine. The lowest group to get vaccinated, at 8.7%, is 12- to 17-year-olds, he said.

Also Wednesday, New York City's health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, said about 50,000 young people aged 12 to 15 have been vaccinated in the city against the coronavirus as of last week.

"We expect that to increase by tens of thousands over the coming days and weeks," he said, speaking at Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daily news conference.

De Blasio said he planned to meet in Rhinebeck with county executives from around the state to encourage the legislature to rescind rules put in place during the pandemic that ceded local control to the governor. Those rules have been in place since last spring, soon after the pandemic first came to the state.

"It’s time to restore local control. It’s time for full democracy to return to New York State. There’s still time for the legislature to do it," de Blasio said.

With Matthew Chayes

