NewsHealthCoronavirus

Tips for those with loved ones in care facilities during pandemic

The A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility in

The A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility in Uniondale. Credit: Newsday/Tara Conry

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak.
Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

In New York, one quarter of the nearly 11,000 people killed by COVID-19 lived in nursing homes, assisted living facilities or group homes, according to State Department data. 

Nursing home operators say they've taken extreme measures to protect their residents from the virus by prohibiting visitors, requiring residents to spend their days and nights in their rooms, and regularly checking staff and residents for fever.

But many family members are questioning whether to keep their loved ones in nursing homes or assisted living facilities or bring them home.

How can you determine if your loved one's facility is safe?

Should family members pull their loved ones from nursing homes or assisted living facilities and provide care at home?

What are the risks family members take by bringing their loved ones home?

What do state and county health leaders say about removing residents from nursing homes or assisted living facilities?

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

