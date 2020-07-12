New York State's COVID-19 infection rate continues to drop, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, as cases spike elsewhere around the country.

Long Island’s infection rate fell to 0.9% Saturday, down from 1% Thursday and Friday, Cuomo said. Nassau had 40 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 42,307, while Suffolk had 41 news cases for a total of 42,028, he said.

New York State had only five deaths from COVID-19, matching the state's previous lowest single day death toll last month, Cuomo said. The state’s total death toll is 24,979.

Health officials are monitoring an uptick in Rensselaer County, in the capital region, which had 23 new cases Saturday for a total of 616, Cuomo said. Officials believe the uptick is linked to individuals who traveled to Georgia and tested positive once they returned to New York. Those individuals are in isolation and officials are using contact tracing, Cuomo said.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to continue to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and follow state guidelines to avoid the spikes seen in other states.

“Today's numbers remain low and stable, but it is up to us to keep it that way,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Being New York Tough isn't easy, but New Yorkers have shown the nation that we can effectively fight the virus when we all come together, and I urge them not to give up any ground now."