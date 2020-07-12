TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Morning
SEARCH
83° Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Cuomo: New York State COVID-19 infections continue downward trend

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday that COVID-19

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday that COVID-19 infection rates across New York State continue to fall. Credit: Getty Images / David Dee Delgado

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

New York State's COVID-19 infection rate continues to drop, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, as cases spike elsewhere around the country.

Long Island’s infection rate fell to 0.9% Saturday, down from 1% Thursday and Friday, Cuomo said. Nassau had 40 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 42,307, while Suffolk had 41 news cases for a total of 42,028, he said.

New York State had only five deaths from COVID-19, matching the state's previous lowest single day death toll last month, Cuomo said. The state’s total death toll is 24,979.

Health officials are monitoring an uptick in Rensselaer County, in the capital region, which had 23 new cases Saturday for a total of 616, Cuomo said. Officials believe the uptick is linked to individuals who traveled to Georgia and tested positive once they returned to New York. Those individuals are in isolation and officials are using contact tracing, Cuomo said.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to continue to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and follow state guidelines to avoid the spikes seen in other states.

“Today's numbers remain low and stable, but it is up to us to keep it that way,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Being New York Tough isn't easy, but New Yorkers have shown the nation that we can effectively fight the virus when we all come together, and I urge them not to give up any ground now."

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Long Island's two largest food banks, Island Harvest Food bank execs: Need is great, even with people back at work
President Donald Trump wears a mask as he Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic
New York nursing home residents will be allowed Visiting can resume at nursing homes, state Health Dept. says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search