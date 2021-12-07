TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Suffolk lawmakers approve nearly $7M grant to help in COVID-19 battle

Grant funding from Health Research Inc. will help

Grant funding from Health Research Inc. will help Suffolk County with contact tracing and to investigate COVID-19 clusters. Labs across the country are testing for the omicron variant. Credit: Bloomberg/David Paul Morris

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

The Suffolk County Legislature on Tuesday accepted nearly $7 million in grant funding to help boost the health department’s COVID-19 public health response.

The health department will hire 35 public health fellows to expand its workforce for one year through the grant, awarded by Health Research Inc., according to Jennifer Culp, a health department official, and a legislative resolution. The county will recruit and deploy New York Public Health Corps fellows to investigate COVID-19 clusters, trace cases, staff vaccine pods and test wastewater for coronavirus cases, Culp said.

Fellows will help conduct epidemiological "research into how we have fared in this pandemic," including examining vaccination rates by geography, Culp said. There is currently no staff epidemiologist, she said.

Other fellows may work in public health areas affected by COVID-19: chest diseases, sexually transmitted illnesses and opioid addiction.

Legis. Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) called the lack of a staff epidemiologist "concerning."

"That’s a position our health department should have full time and something we should make sure continues," Hahn said.

Sign up to get text alerts about COVID-19 and other topics at newsday.com/text.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Health

The FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer
See COVID-19 vaccination rates by ZIP code on LI
A sign greets customers at a business on
Do you need a mask? Here's a guide to policies at stores around LI
A nurse draws a syringe full of the
What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant
Hofstra University, the City of New York and
These restaurants, businesses, colleges and NYC theaters will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines
A patient is treated at a drive through
Making sense of COVID-19 testing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?