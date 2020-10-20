Brentwood High School switched to remote learning Tuesday through the end of the month after the district was notified by the Suffolk County Department of Health that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The school's closing is among a steady stream of cases reported by Long Island school districts since the start of classes. Districts have at times opted to temporarily close schools while they cleaned their facilities and health agencies conducted contact tracing, while remaining open and asking affected individuals to isolate in other cases.

"Over the course of a couple of days many students and staff members may have been in contact with the individual making it nearly impossible to quarantine just a few staff members and students," read the note dated Monday from Superintendent Richard Loeschner.

The high school building will be closed to students and staff through Oct. 30 with in-person learning resuming Nov. 2.

District officials said the health department or school system will notify individuals who were in close contact with the individual which is defined as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 10 minutes starting from 48 hours before illness onset up until the time the person was isolated.

The state’s COVID-19 Report Card, tracking coronavirus cases in public and private schools across the state, reported 652 positive test results among students, teachers and staff on Long Island since the start of the school year on Sept. 8 and through Monday, with 547 of those in public schools and 105 in private schools. So far, 489 students and 163 teachers and staff members had tested positive in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Statewide, the number of positive test results reported by schools was 2,959 by Monday, with 1,901 students and 1,058 teachers and other staff members included in those results.

