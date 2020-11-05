As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the tristate area and the nation, New York City officials are monitoring the latest spike in two Staten Island geographic areas.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday more than 3% of tests given in the 10305 and 10314 ZIP codes have come back positive. That's well above the state's positivity level, last measured at 1.59% with hot spot areas included, from Tuesday testing.

"It’s in a couple of places," de Blasio told reporters. "This is at this point, a pretty narrow problem."

During a radio interview, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reiterated his concerns on Thursday that keeping New York State’s currently low COVID-19 positivity rate will be a challenge.

"Cases are going up all around the country, they are going up all around the globe and they are going to go up in New York," said Cuomo, speaking on WAMC’s The Roundtable with Alan Chartock.

"We are not an island," he said. "Our boats float on the national tide."

Suffolk County officials are urging anyone who voted at a Stony Brook Southampton campus' site to monitor their health after a poll worker tested positive for COVID-19. There is no current need to isolate themselves, officials said.

"Upon receiving a positive COVID test for a poll worker, the Suffolk County Department of Health immediately began a contact tracing investigation and has been in contact with all close contacts of the individual who tested positive," said county spokesman Derek Poppe "While we do not believe there to be any additional community spread from this case, individuals who voted early at this location should self-monitor their overall health for COVID symptoms and get tested if they become symptomatic."

The Staten Island cases

Dr. Jay Varma, a top health official helping New York City combat the pandemic said there is no "single common event or single common exposure that explains the increases" in Staten Island.

De Blasio said there are no current plans to close down or further restrict activities in those areas, but the city will provide additional testing, outreach and contact tracing to stem any further spread of the virus. It will also take other measures to encourage compliance with social distancing and face masking, he said.

The city has helped tamp down other spikes using these methods, without needing to impose additional restrictions, such as in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx and Southeast Queens.

"We did see, ultimately, a lot of people do what needed to be done, and we saw the situation get a lot better. So I’m absolutely convinced that folks in these ZIP codes in Staten Island will do the same," de Blasio said.

Despite the upticks, and clusters in parts of Brooklyn and Queens, it’s "a hell of a lot better than what we experienced in the spring," de Blasio said, when hundreds died some days and city streets had refrigerated morgue trucks.

Still, de Blasio said of figures showing a current rise in hospitalizations related to coronavirus, "We need to see that number start to go down."

With Rachelle Blidner

Check back for updates on this developing story.