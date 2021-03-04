TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Veterans and staff got COVID-19 in Northport VA hospital outbreak

Norport VA officials said seven staff members and

Norport VA officials said seven staff members and 11 veterans contracted the coronavirus in a medical ward of the facility serving veterans. Credit: Johnny Milano

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

Seven staff members and 11 veterans contracted COVID-19 last month in a medical ward of the Northport VA Medical Center, a spokesman confirmed.

VA officials identified the outbreak Feb. 24 after two veterans who had been admitted tested positive for the virus, said Chad Cooper, a VA public affairs officer. The other positive cases were identified through contact tracing.

Some of the affected veterans had been released from the hospital when they were diagnosed. Three were readmitted because of their symptoms but no patient has died as a result of the outbreak, the hospital said.

The Northport VA is part of a network of medical facilities under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Cooper said it was unclear how the infections occurred but that the VA’s response protocols — cleaning, tracing and testing — had worked.

"This could have, potentially, been a lot larger," he said. Isolated outbreaks are "going to be the new norm," he said. "These positive cases are going to continue to occur … We have strict protocols to identify, control and mitigate risks."

As of early this week, the VA had 13 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19, including those in the outbreak, he said.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Meanwhile, VA staffers are continuing to vaccinate eligible veterans by appointment and in walk-in clinics. The next walk-in clinic is scheduled March 8 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Only veterans with an active VA account, over 65, who have been treated at the VA or one of its clinics in the last two years, are eligible.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

A Babylon woman was one of the first Johnson & Johnson vaccine has arrived on Long Island
A Northwell Health registered nurse administers a COVID-19 What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccine development
Photo of Josh Wortman, and his son, A.J., LI's 1st COVID patient reflects 1 year later: 'I'm one of the lucky ones'
Local educators are discussing what students and teachers Standardized testing in the pandemic: What will it be like for kids and teachers?
Lara Rasmussen, left, who has two children in Kings Park proposing return to full-time in-person learning
COVID-19 information is displayed at an international terminal Port Authority: Airport travel down 73% from pre-pandemic times
Didn’t find what you were looking for?