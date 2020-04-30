Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

The NYPD promotion ceremony — a traditional showcase event complete with a band, dignitaries and an auditorium filled with family and friends — is now radically cut back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday’s promotion ceremony will be in name only. Cops getting elevated in rank, promoted to detective or given a bump up in executive status will troop into the auditorium at the College Point Police Academy to raise their right hands to take an oath. But, no family members will be present and all of the honorees, instead of being called to the podium to shake the hand of the Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, will simply listen him via a video link.

According to First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker, the promotion ceremony is just the latest bit of tradition drastically modified as the NYPD adjusts to the realities of life in the pandemic.

“Why do promotions at all?” Tucker asked rhetorically in an interview with Newsday. The answer, he said, is that recognition of performance in a time of crisis is important, now more than ever.

“In my view [we have] to recognize the folks who do the job every day,” Tucker said. ”While the virus has taken us into uncharted territory, our people are out there doing the job everyday … it is clearly important that we recognize those who do good work.”

For Thursday's event, those being promoted will be seated at the appropriate social distance while wearing masks. Among the honorees are 14 cops being promoted to the rank of detective, officers elevated to the ranks of sergeant and lieutenant as well as those breaking into the higher executive ranks of inspector, Tucker said.

Still, while the promotions will generally mean pay raises and elevated status, the muted nature of the ceremony will be in stark contrast to past events that included a stirring film prelude, a police band, and hundreds of doting family members giving shout outs and applause to the honorees at police headquarters in lower Manhattan.

“Since Day One there have been promotion ceremonies at police headquarters,” said former NYPD officer Michael Bosak, who has been recognized over the years as an unofficial police department historian.

To give enough social distance, Thursday’s promotions will be spread out among three hourly time slots beginning at 9 a.m., officials said.

Meanwhile, after cancelling the April police academy class, recruits who were scheduled to start NYPD training earlier this month will be combined with the class slated to begin in early July, Tucker said. The July class will total about 1,163 recruits, the largest since 2015 when the department started scheduling smaller quarterly classes, Tucker said.

While the academy enforced social distancing and protective measures such as masks for the class that graduated in March, some cadets and academy staffers tested positive for COVID-19, Tucker said, adding that 11 recruits tested positive but recovered and were allowed to continue their training.