Expert opinions differ on CDC's new mask guidance

With COVID-19 rates continuing to decline, now is a safer time than a few weeks ago to be in crowded indoor settings, but experts disagree whether it’s a good idea to forgo masks, despite new CDC guidance that loosens mask recommendations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s revised guidelines were released Friday as Long Island’s seven-day coronavirus positivity rate fell below 2% for the first time since July.

Under new CDC metrics, Long Island is viewed as "low COVID-19 community level," so there is no longer a recommendation that residents wear masks in public indoor places, although agency officials said those who feel safer with a mask could still wear them.

"For me, I’m wearing a mask and I’m going to continue to do so," said Sean Clouston, an associate professor of public health at Stony Brook University. "I certainly would if I was feeling like it was crowded. I still do in the grocery store. I feel it’s easy to do so."

Clouston said he’s gone out for indoor dining if there’s enough space between tables, and he’s forgone masks when visiting some people.

But for Clouston, continuing to wear masks in other situations is "a simple calculus: If I get sick we’re supposed to quarantine, and then your kids have to stay home from school. And you don’t know if you’re one of the people who will get long COVID," a condition in which even many healthy people have had COVID-19 symptoms — sometimes debilitating ones — for months.

Dr. David Hirschwerk, an infectious disease expert and medical director of North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, said that with COVID-19 rates lower, he’s less vigilant about masks than a few weeks ago.

"I’m just walking out of the gym right now and I was not wearing a mask," Hirschwerk said.

Hirschwerk emphasized, though, that it’s up to each person as to how much risk to assume. People who are immunocompromised should use high-quality masks like N95s or KN95s in crowded indoor settings, and for those with frequent close contact with older or more vulnerable people, or with a young child not eligible for vaccination, a mask may be a "very reasonable choice," he said.

Overall, though, he said the CDC was on target in revising its recommendations.

"The decision as to the need to mask is really based on what the rates are in our area," he said. "When rates are very low it becomes less important because there’s less virus overall and there are naturally going to be fewer people carrying the virus. If the rates are closer to where they were back in the end of December, when 25 to 30 out of 100 people were testing positive, I think masking is another tool to help reduce the transmission risk."

Hirschwerk said that if mask recommendations are lifted during times of less virus spread, "the hope is if we experience another surge where the rates go up significantly and then there are recommendations to use masks again, hopefully people would be more willing to go along with that."

He added, though, that people who are unvaccinated who were not recently infected with COVID-19 "remain at risk."

The new recommendations for mask-wearing take into account COVID-19 hospitalization admissions and hospital bed counts in addition to the rate of new COVID-19 cases. The previous guidelines focused on new cases and positivity rates.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Long Island have fallen 85% since its Jan. 11 peak of 2,254, to 348 on Thursday.

The number of new Long Island COVID-19 cases also has plummeted, from nearly 14,000 on Jan. 5 and a seven-day positivity rate near 27% to fewer than 281 cases on Thursday and a seven-day rate of 1.93%.

That’s the lowest rate since July 21, when the delta variant was beginning to spread and was pushing up positivity rates, which had been below 1% from mid-May through early July.

The CDC’s guidelines are not binding. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Feb. 9 eliminated a state mandate requiring masks or proof of vaccination in most public indoor settings, although there was little or no enforcement of the measure on Long Island.

A mask mandate for schools remains in place. Hochul said in a statement Friday night that she is "evaluating the CDC’s new guidance" and would "coordinate with all stakeholders in our school communities across our state." She previously said she would make a decision on the school mandate after children return Monday from their winter vacation, based in part on results of kids’ home COVID-19 tests.

Clouston said that, no matter what happens, he will ask his daughters to still wear masks at school.

"If your child is still unvaccinated, now is a really good time to get them vaccinated," he added.

If the mandate is lifted and classrooms have a mix of masked and unmasked kids, even children who continue to wear masks are at higher risk than if everyone were wearing a mask, he said. The same is true in any public indoor setting.

"The mask serves to filter the air coming into your mouth, but it also serves to filter the air that is coming out of someone else’s mouth," he said. "So if the person who is infectious is wearing a mask, then the amount of viral particles that are around in the air is reduced."

In weighing risks, the number of people in a venue and the distance between people are among the factors to consider, Clouston said.

Even with COVID-19 rates relatively low, if you’re in a very large crowd, such as in a movie theater with hundreds of people, "there’s a very good chance someone in that movie theater has COVID, and then you’re guessing a bit about how far away you are from that person," he said.

