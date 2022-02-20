Virus cases decline on LI, state, as officials weigh restrictions

Cases of COVID-19 across Long Island and the state stayed on a downward trend this weekend as state and federal officials weigh whether to ease up on pandemic restrictions.

The daily percentage of new positive cases across the state was down to 1.54% on Saturday, with the seven-day average figure at 2.23%.

On Long Island, the seven-day average was 2.32% on Saturday, according to the state. One month ago that figure was over 15%.

Gov. Kathy Hochul — who already ended the indoor mask mandate for businesses — has said she may decide by the first week of March whether to end the requirement for children to wear them in school.

That could also depend on whether COVID-19 infection rates continue to drop over the winter break or start to inch up.

"The vaccine is a key tool to beat back this virus and keep our families safe," Hochul said in a statement. "Parents and guardians, please talk to your pediatrician or health care provider about getting your children vaccinated, and boosted if eligible, if you haven't already."

Hochul pointed to progress made in battling the pandemic before marching in Chinatown’s Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday.

"I walked these streets, and this was a ghost town for too long … but we are back," she said.

There were 2,640 new positive COVID-19 tests reported on Saturday including 133 in Nassau County and 152 in Suffolk County.

The state also said there were 38 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the state including two in Nassau and four in Suffolk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update its mask-wearing recommendations, possibly as early as this week.

During a White House briefing last week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said they have to review several pandemic indicators, such as hospitalizations, and not just base changes in a decline in cases.

"We are assessing the most important factors based on where we are in the pandemic, and we’ll soon put guidance in place that is relevant and encourages prevention measures when they are most needed to protect public health and our hospitals," she said. "We want to give people a break from things like mask-wearing when these metrics are better, and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen."

