COVID-19 rates have spiked across the state in recent weeks largely through small indoor gatherings, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and local health leaders.

Long Island's positivity rates reached 4.5% Sunday, the highest level since the height of the pandemic, and generally in line with statewide numbers. The increases have prompted local officials to bolster testing capacity, particularly in hard-hit areas where the virus has clustered.

Here are some critical questions and answers on getting tested for COVID-19 on Long Island:

Where can I get tested on Long Island? Dozens of urgent care facilities, medical centers, hospitals and drive through facilities across Long Island, from Elmont to Riverhead, are providing COVID-19 tests. Urgent care centers said they've seen their volume double to nearly 100 tests per day since the start of the holiday season. For many locations, testing is by appointment only and some facilities allow patients to wait in their cars until their testing facility is ready for them.

What sort of tests are available? Two kinds of tests are available to detect COVID-19: a diagnostic viral test to determine if you currently have the inflection and an antibody test to determine if you previously were infected. Currently there are two types of diagnostic tests — molecular tests, which detect the virus’ genetic material and can take several days to get results, and an antigen, or rapid point-of-care test, that detects specific proteins from the virus. Pharmaceutical companies have also introduced saliva tests that allow a patient to spit into a tube rather than get their nose or throat swabbed and at-home collection tests that allow individuals to collect samples at home and send it directly to the lab for analysis.

Where can I get rapid tests? Many urgent care facilities offer rapid tests, with results often available within 30 minutes. Nassau County has partnered with area hospitals to open drive through testing sites offering rapid results in the Five Towns, Oceanside and Manhasset while New York State has a drive through facility on the campus of Stony Brook University.

When should I get tested? Not everyone should get tested for COVID. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that people showing symptoms of the virus, who have had close contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, or who have been referred by their health care provider, should get tested.

How accurate are rapid tests compared to other diagnostic tests? Molecular tests are generally more reliable than rapid antigen tests. The rapid tests use a mucus sample from the nose or throat and have a higher chance of missing an active infection, according to the CDC. If an rapid antigen test shows a negative result, a health care provider may order a molecular test to confirm the result.

What do the different types of tests cost? The Families First Coronavirus Response Act mandates that all COVID-19 testing is free whether or not the patient has insurance. However, patients may be responsible for additional out-of-pocket costs if you are diagnosed with COVID-19 and require additional care.