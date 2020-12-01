TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
47° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

COVID-19 testing FAQ: What you need to know 

Dr. William C. Gehrhardt, medical director at the

Dr. William C. Gehrhardt, medical director at the Dolan Family Health Center, administers a COVID-19 test in Greenlawn on Tuesday. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

COVID-19 rates have spiked across the state in recent weeks largely through small indoor gatherings, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and local health leaders.

Long Island's positivity rates reached 4.5% Sunday, the highest level since the height of the pandemic, and generally in line with statewide numbers. The increases have prompted local officials to bolster testing capacity, particularly in hard-hit areas where the virus has clustered.

Here are some critical questions and answers on getting tested for COVID-19 on Long Island:

Where can I get tested on Long Island?

What sort of tests are available?

Where can I get rapid tests?

When should I get tested?

How accurate are rapid tests compared to other diagnostic tests?

What do the different types of tests cost?

How do I get the results?

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday unveiled a Cuomo: 'The numbers are going up' for coronavirus spread
On Monday, the eve of World AIDS Day, Advocates: Pandemic a struggle for those with HIV/AIDS
Mayor Bill de Blasio talks to reporters on NYC to provide updated wait times at virus testing sites, de Blasio says
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) announced BTZ Medsolutions Great Neck company donates 100,000 masks to children's hospital
Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is Moderna asking U.S., European regulators to OK its virus shots
Chrysta Cataldo, left, of Gifting for a Brighter Gifts given to family of NYPD detective who died of COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search