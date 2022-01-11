TODAY'S PAPER
Three Uniondale district schools go remote because of COVID-19 absences

Uniondale High School and two other secondary schools in the Uniondale district will have remote instruction through Friday due to COVID-19 infections. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Three Uniondale district schools are moving to remote instruction through the end of this week because of staff and student absences due to COVID-19, the superintendent said.

"Due to the increasing number of staff and student absences due to COVID-19, we are transitioning our secondary schools (UHS, LRMS, and THMS) to remote instruction beginning" Tuesday until Friday, Superintendent Monique Darrisaw-Akil told parent in a letter posted on the Uniondale Union Free School District website.

Staff at Uniondale High School, Turtle Hook Middle School, both in Uniondale, and The Lawrence Road Middle School in Hempstead "will report to their buildings daily and students will receive remote instruction at home," the letter says.

"Grab & Go Lunches will be available for pickup at Uniondale High School, Turtle Hook Middle School, and Lawrence Middle School" on Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, according to the letter.

Check back for more on this developing story.

