Beaches and pools across New York State could open at 100% capacity by July Fourth if COVID-19 infection rates continue to decline, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.

State regulations currently stipulate that beaches and pools can open on Memorial Day with at least 6 feet of social distancing between visitors and without a hard capacity cap on each location.

But with the state's positivity rate falling Tuesday to just over 1%, Cuomo said the state is on track to lift limitations at all summer hot spots.

"We need to get ready for a great summer," Cuomo said during a briefing in Buffalo. "The weather is turning. The winter is over. We need to get on with life and we want to have a great summer. … So if the numbers keep going the way they're going we are going to be able to do that. So we would actually be able to have a normal summer finally in beaches and pools.

Long Island lawmakers, including Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), have urged the state to consider opening beaches at maximum capacity, citing CDC guidance that shows the transmission of the virus on the beach is exceedingly rare.

"I have called for a full reopening of our beaches, and today’s guidance is an important step toward that goal," Kaminsky said Wednesday. "Envisioning a normal summer on the beach means that we can expect businesses and coastal economies to thrive again, and for families to enjoy the beautiful, natural resources that make Long Island special."

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said he's ready to reverse course on limiting the town's three beaches in Point Lookout and Lido Beach to Nassau residents once Cuomo lifts capacity limitations.

"We always planned for operations at full capacity and we’re ready to welcome all residents to our beaches," Clavin said. "We’re expecting huge crowds because people are getting vaccinated and we know we can open safely."

The announcement comes amid a continuing decline in COVID positivity statewide.

The statewide infection rate Tuesday was 1.1% — the lowest number since Oct. 17 — with hospitalizations falling to 1,928 and deaths down to 26. Long Island's positivity rate was 1.16%, Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, more than 17 million doses of the vaccine have now been administered, he said.

A total of 9.7 million New Yorkers — or 60.7% of adults 18 and older — have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while just under 8 million residents, or 50% of all adults, are fully vaccinated, according to the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, New York City will begin offering gift cards to anyone who’s willing to get the coronavirus vaccine, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

The gift cards, redeemable at public markets like Chelsea Market, are sponsored by Google, he said, and there are more incentives to come, de Blasio said — "all different kinds, for every kind of New Yorker."

"Incentives continue to be rolled out," de Blasio said. "Today, we’re announcing gifts cards. Everyone likes gift cards."

The gift card program comes as supply of appointments outstrips demand, a reversal from the early months when the vaccine first became available.

Also Wednesday, New York City’s health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, announced that the city planned to begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.

The plan, expected to start Thursday, is contingent on an announcement of an expected recommendation by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for the age group. There are roughly 250 sites where the Pfizer-BioNTech shot is available.

To be vaccinated, Chokshi said, the youths would need parental or guardian authorization, in person, by phone or a written form.

With John Asbury

