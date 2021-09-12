U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday defended a Biden administration's order that large companies set mandatory COVID-19 vaccine and testing policies as an "appropriate response" to stem the spread of the delta variant.

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the new rules — an effort to boost the nationwide vaccination rate by ordering private companies with more than 100 employees to set mandatory vaccine policies or test workers weekly for COVID-19.

The Biden administration is able to compel the testing and vaccine policies through emergency provisions in the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.

Opponents of the president's announcement, including Texas' Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, have vowed to challenge his authority in federal court. On Sunday, Murthy said there was nothing unusual about Biden's move.

"We have to put this in context," Murthy said on ABC's "This Week." "They’re requirements that we put in workplaces and in schools every day to make sure that workplaces and schools are safe."

Murthy cited as examples of the requirements' effectiveness, private companies that imposed similar rules, without any federal mandates, and saw vaccinatation rates rise.

He said the "requirements actually work to improve our vaccination rate. This is not an unusual phenomenon."

The policies, Murthy said, also represented "an appropriate response for us to recognize that if we want our economy to come back, if we want our schools to stay in session, we've got to take steps to make sure work places and learning environments are safe."

He said White House officials believe the policies would withstand constitutional challenges.

"This wouldn’t have been put forward if the president’s administration didn’t believe that it was an appropriate, legal measure to take," Murthy said. The OSHA law "tells the Department of Labor and the administration that they have a responsibility to ensure that the workplace is safe for workers," he said. "And that’s what this measure does."

On CNN, Murthy said many in the business community support the administration orders.

"We know a lot of businesses have welcomed it," he said on "The State of the Union. " … if we ultimately want to not only get people back to work, but keep them at work, if we want workers to know, hey, I'm coming back to the workplace and it's going to be safe, these vaccinations will help people do that. And I believe that will not only improve public health but will give people some more peace of mind."

On NBC's "Meet the Press," Murthy said the decision did not represent a flip-flop by Biden. As president-elect, Biden had said he did not support the vaccine mandates on the federal level.

"What they saw in May with the pre-Delta version of COVID-19 was that with — when people who were vaccinated, when they got breakthrough infections, that they had a very, very low likelihood of transmitting them, which is one of the reasons they felt comfortable pulling back on mask mandates," Murthy said. "But then things changed. The delta variant came and the delta variant seemed to indicate that vaccinated people who had breakthrough infections would be more likely to spread than those with the Alpha variant or prior variants, and that's why they shifted their guidance once again."