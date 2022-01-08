Thousands of Long Islanders flocked to test giveaways Saturday, including at four schools in Hempstead, which is encouraging tests of students amid a statewide surge in pediatric COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Northwell Health, the state’s largest health care system, is reporting fewer staff out with COVID-19 than just a few days ago, along with stabilizing positivity rates among patients, signs, a hospital official said, that the current omicron surge may be peaking.

James Clark, assistant superintendent of the Hempstead school district and its COVID-19 response coordinator, said the more than 6,000 tests the state received from the state — by late morning the district had distributed about 3,000 — will identify children with the virus and keep them from coming to school to potentially infect others.

"We’d like to make sure every family, every student in our district has a kit so if a child is having symptoms the parent can immediately test that child before they get to school…," he said. "If they’re negative, then we know they’re doing fine and they can come back to school. We’re trying to make sure every kid comes back to school and stays in school. We want to keep the schools open. This will help us."

Clark said more than 36% of students were absent Friday, a mix of kids with potential COVID-19 symptoms and children whose parents fear they could have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

"We know that over the [winter] break, the spread of COVID has been increasing," he said. "We hope this will slow it down."

End of surge?

Long Island’s seven-day average of positivity rates was 26.58% on Thursday, far higher than before the holidays but down slightly from Wednesday. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said Friday that could indicate that the omicron-fueled surge could be plateauing.

Clark said the test giveaway was done to help parents who couldn't find them elsewhere.

Blanca Ramirez, 26, of Hempstead, said she was picking up a test at Alverta B. Gray Schultz Middle School for her 11-year-old son.

"I’ve gone to the CVS three times but I’ve never been able to find any," she said in Spanish.

Kensy Jimenez, 27, of Hempstead, also couldn’t find home tests in pharmacies, so she picked up two kits for her children, 4 and 9, at the school.

"We want to be ready to test them if they present symptoms," she said in Spanish.

Yisenia Rivera, 29, of Hempstead, was accompanied by son Daniel Fuentes, 9, who she will test if he gets sick.

"It’s important that he doesn’t bring back the virus into to our home, and that he doesn’t bring the virus to the school to infect other children," Rivera said in Spanish.

The number of pediatric COVID-19 admissions in New York has risen rapidly. New pediatric hospitalizations jumped more than 700%, from 70 to 571, from the week of Dec. 5-11 to Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, the most recent week for which there is data, according to a report released Friday by the Department of Health.

In the region composed of Long Island and the mid-Hudson area, hospitalizations increased more than 800%, from 12 to 112.

Bassett said at a state COVID-19 briefing Friday that child hospitalizations were rising more quickly than adult hospitalizations, which increased by 241% for those 19 to 64 and 187% for those 65 and older.

Kids low vaccination rate

The report said the larger increase may be because of lower vaccination rates for kids 5 to 17 than for adults, the vaccines’ "modestly reduced effectiveness against hospitalization" for kids, and because children under 5 are not eligible for inoculation.

Some children tested positive after being admitted for reasons other than COVID-19, though about 70% had COVID-19 symptoms, Bassett said.

"The vast majority of children who are hospitalized are unvaccinated," she said.

Only 4% of kids 5 to 11 who were admitted were fully vaccinated, the report said.

Cheryl Healton, dean of the NYU School of Global Public Health in Manhattan, said the rapid rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases could overwhelm hospitals.

"It’s a huge potential problem for pediatric beds in the U.S. because the number of pediatric beds are fewer," she said. "The assumption for how many kids are hospitalized on any given day is not so many. The system is not prepared for an epidemic among kids that leads to a large number of admissions. Even if it’s only 5% of the afflicted, it’s still too much for the system, because the system is not built for that."

Hempstead was just one of several test giveaways Saturday on Long Island.

Nassau gives out more tests

Nassau was giving out a combined 40,000 test kits at Eisenhower Park and Tobay Beach over the weekend, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said at Tobay on Saturday

Blakeman reiterated his insistence that school districts be able to decide whether children should have to wear masks in schools.

On Thursday, Blakeman issued an executive order allowing school districts to ignore the state mandate that masks be worn in all schools.

Although he said the county had the authority to do this, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state mandate prevails.

On Saturday, Blakeman said Nassau residents have "mask fatigue" and insisted that Nassau "is not in crisis," so a school mask mandate was not needed.

At Northwell, the percentage of patients testing positive throughout its system — at urgent cares, in the emergency departments and at public testing sites — has been roughly stable at about 35% for the past few days after climbing precipitously, said Dr. John D’Angelo, chief of integrated operations and senior vice president of emergency services for Northwell.

"Things have been flattening or getting better in a lot of the metrics we look at it," he said.

In addition, he said, "hospitalizations had been going up steadily for the last month or so, but they’ve been flat the last four or five days."

On Thursday, about 5% of Northwell’s 77,000 employees were out sick with COVID, but by Saturday morning, that was down to just over 3%, he said. That’s partly a reflection of relaxed state rules allowing health care workers to return to work in as few as five days after either testing positive or showing COVID-19 symptoms — as long as symptoms were gone or were improving — instead of 10 days, he said. But it also indicates that the region may be "seeing the tail end" of the omicron peak, he said.

The hospital system has been able to handle staff shortages by using nurses in its internal "flex staff" agency and from outside agencies, and by moving employees to where there is the most need, he said.

