New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced in June a joint travel advisory requiring visitors from states with high infection rates of the coronavirus to quarantine themselves for 14 days when they visit the tristate region.

According to the advisory, visitors must isolate themselves if they arrive from states registering 10 positives per 100,000 tested on a seven-day rolling average or with a 10% or higher positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average.

States currently listed on the travel advisory

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Sept. 15, 2020. Guam and Puerto Rico, not pictured, are also on the list.

See how the list has changed

The map below shows states on the travel advisory in red for each week the list has been updated since June 24.

The United States territories of Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, not pictured above, have also been included on the travel advisory on the following dates:

Guam: Aug. 25, Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15

Puerto Rico: July 28, Aug. 4, Aug. 11, Aug. 18, Aug. 25, Sept. 1, Sept. 15

U.S. Virgin Islands: Aug. 11, Aug. 18, Aug. 25, Sept. 1