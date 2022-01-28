Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday extended for two more weeks a mandate requiring people to wear masks in indoor public places unless the location requires them to show proof of vaccination to enter.

The mandate affects restaurants, stores, gyms, theaters and other locations.

As Long Island braced for a potentially major blizzard, Hochul, speaking in Melville, said she has decided to continue the mandate because, while COVID-19 indicators are improving amid the omicron surge, they still do not warrant lifting the regulation.

The mandate is now extended until Feb. 10, at which time Hochul will reassess the situation and decide if the mandate should be extended longer. The state will look the measure every two weeks, she said. It had been set to expire on Tuesday.

While the mandate covers restaurants and other heavily trafficked locations, Suffolk and Nassau county officials repeatedly have said they're not enforcing the regulation, and compliance has been mixed.

COVID-19 cases and positivity levels have declined from record levels fueled by the omicron variant, but remain at relatively high levels.

Long Island is seeing about 1,700 new daily cases a day, Hochul said, while New York State registered 13,592 on Thursday. That is compared to a statewide high of about 90,000 on Jan. 7.

"That is the trend we’ve been waiting for, it is arriving, and I could not be happier to report this news," Hochul said. The indoor mask mandate, she said, "has been a critical tool in driving those numbers down. They could be even more out of control."

But the governor also noted that across the state, 171 people died on Thursday of causes linked to the virus — "a reminder to take this seriously until you are clearly out of the storm."

The state's school indoor masking mandate, set to expire Feb. 21, is the focus of a court battle. On Friday, attorneys were to submit their latest arguments to the court as the case continues. A decision is expected next week.

A State Supreme Court Judge in Nassau County on Monday ruled the mandate is illegal, arguing Hochul and the state health commissioner do not have the legal authority to impose it.

That led many school districts to declare Tuesday a mask-optional day, with some students attending school without a mask for the first time in a year and a half.

But the state Appellate Court issued a "stay," or temporary suspension of the decision, so by Wednesday the mask mandate was back in place.

The school mask mandate remains in effect "despite the fact that there was a little blip, but we are back on track legally," Hochul said.

She said the state strongly disagrees with the lawsuit, filed on behalf of a group of parents on Long Island who don't want their children to wear masks in schools, and is vigorously contesting it.



Several school districts on Long Island have filed an amicus curiae brief to show their support for upholding the ruling striking down the mandate. They include Massapequa, Connetquot, Island Trees, Lindenhurst, Carle Place, Locust Valley, Plainedge, Shoreham-Wading River and Hauppauge.

On Friday, Hochul said "there will come a time we can talk about lifting this as well. We’re just not there yet. We’re going to continue keeping people safe and fighting to protect all New Yorkers."

The mask mandate allows schools to remain open and frees up parents to go to their regular jobs since their children aren't home, she said. The parents in the lawsuit contend the masks have had a negative effect on their children's education and emotional state.

Also Friday, several dozen demonstrators gathered outside the state Department of Transportation's facility in Melville protesting vaccine and mask mandates, as Hochul and local officials talked about snowstorm preparations.

With Lorena Mongelli

