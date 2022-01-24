The omicron variant surge has peaked on Long Island, but it will be several weeks before the situation is fully under control, a leading medical expert said Monday.

"We've peaked and we're on our way down," said Dr. David Battinelli, physician in chief at Northwell Health. "But all that really means is that we are halfway through. … We have treated half the people and we're still going to have to treat another half."

Battinelli told Newsday he expects the current COVID-19 situation to last another few weeks and then hopefully return to a much lower rate of new positive cases.

"If you think it's over right now, no, it's not over. You're not down. You didn't climb down off the mountain yet," he said. "So we peaked and the good news is we're not going higher, so it's not getting worse, at least in our area."

DAILY POSITIVITY RATE Nassau: 10.1% Suffolk: 10.0% Statewide: 8.55% 7-DAY POSITIVITY RATE Nassau: 11.0% Suffolk: 12.3% Statewide: 10.0% Source: New York State Department of Health

Gov. Kathy Hochul echoed Battinelli’s assessment, noting that hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 have declined by nearly 2,000 patients statewide over the last week. The figure fell to 9,798 on Sunday, a drop of 49 people from Saturday.

"Our hard work to bring down the numbers during the winter surge is paying off, but we are not through this yet," Hochul said in a statement.

In Northwell’s hospitals, the number of hospitalizations also dropped substantially, falling to 1,298 compared to 1,700 a week and a half ago, the New Hyde Park-based system said Monday.

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 continued a downward trend, hitting 12,259 statewide on Sunday compared to a record-breaking 90,132 on Jan. 7.

Nassau had 806 new cases, while Suffolk had 788.

The seven-day average for positivity continued to fall on Long Island, hitting 11.67% compared to a high of nearly 27% on Jan. 6.

Battinelli said despite those encouraging trends, the battle against omicron could still see some surprises, though he hopes not.

"Hopefully we don’t wind up with additional variants or other disease as air travel, international air travel, and warmer weather gets going," he said. "Hopefully we will have more people accepting a booster shot, which means you will have more protection against serious disease."

Across the state, 133 people died on Sunday of causes linked to the virus. The fatalities included 13 in Nassau and nine in Suffolk.

