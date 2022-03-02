Thousands of children showed up at school on Long Island on Wednesday without masks, but others were still donning them as the hotly contested state mandate for face coverings came to an end after two years of pandemic restrictions and disruptions.

Many children arrived with smiles on their faces, which classmates could now see — some for the first time since they started pre-K.

But in some areas, many students and their parents were walking to school Wednesday morning with masks on — a sign that concerns persist over the virus.

At Northwest Elementary School in Amityville, some parents and children wore masks, but others, lining up outside the school or waiting in cars, were mask-free.

One father who did not want to be named said he was thrilled masks were no longer required in schools and that his son did not have to wear one. He said he had kept his son home, learning remotely, so he wouldn’t have to wear a mask in school.

While many people like him celebrated the lifting of the mandate, some school leaders, parents and medical experts contended that it is premature, and Gov. Kathy Hochul should have waited a bit.

At 8:47 a.m. on Wednesday, several buses pulled up to Edna Louise Spear Elementary School in Port Jefferson with many maskless children, and some masked.

In Stony Brook, Keqin Wei said she was leaving the mask decision to her 6-year-old son, Alby.

He decided to take his mask off after stepping on the school bus Wednesday morning. He had looked around and saw the other kids maskless, Wei said.

She chalked it up to peer pressure, which was in part why she told her son, a first-grader at W. S. Mount Elementary school, to decide for himself.

"I don't want him to be the only one who has the mask on while the other kids are running around without a mask," she said. "That's why I said: ‘You decide. Do whatever you feel comfortable.’"

The mother of two said she still has mixed feelings about the new policy, especially having just read about a recent study that found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be less effective against infection for kids ages 5 to 11 than for older children or adults.

"Of course, we are worried. There's still so many cases reported every day. We are approaching this 1 million death toll" in the United States, Wei said. "But what else can we do? … We have to learn to stop worrying."

Long road to normalcy

Hochul announced on Sunday that she was dropping the mandate effective Wednesday as COVID-19 levels drop sharply. They had hit record-breaking highs in January amid the omicron surge.

Her decision means that districts and individual schools do not have to require masks, but they can if they want.

Most districts on Long Island appeared to be going mask-optional on Wednesday, though one, Uniondale, said it was keeping the requirement in place until Monday to make sure there is not an uptick in COVID-19 cases after the winter break.

One parent who wouldn't give his full name dropped off his daughter at Maplewood intermediate school in the South Huntington school district and said he sent his two children to school Wednesday still wearing masks. He was happy that the district had given him a choice, he said.

The return to school without a mask mandate was a milestone moment as the region sought to return to some level of normalcy after the pandemic upended life.

It was two years ago, in March 2020, that then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered schools shut as a mysterious illness seeped into the state. Some thought it would be a couple of weeks until Long Island and New York got back to normal.

Instead, it has taken two years — and not everything is back to normal yet.

COVID-19 may become a permanent fixture of our lives, medical experts say, though hopefully in a low-intensity form that does not create massive disruptions.

After the shutdown in March 2020, schools developed and launched a virtual learning apparatus. In-person education resumed in September 2020, with those at schools wearing masks and hybrid learning protocols in effect.

That meant classes would often have some students in the classroom, while others learned remotely at home.

Eventually, full classes resumed, but the masks stayed on.

Divisions over mandate

The mandate divided communities, boards of education and even families. The longer it stayed in place, the more the tensions grew.

Proponents argued it was helping to curb spread of the virus and ward off serious illness and even death. They said the masks were a necessary inconvenience amid one of the worst public health crises in U.S. history. The virus has killed more than 900,000 Americans

Opponents said it was interfering with the educational process, creating emotional problems for children, and was medically unnecessary. Some residents posted signs in their yards calling for the masks to be ditched. Angry residents packed board of education meetings to pressure officials to get rid of the face coverings.

The mandate spawned lawsuits, with one group of parents from Long Island suing the state because they believed Hochul does not have the authority to issue such orders.

The parents won the case initially, and for a day in late January many schools said students and staff could go without masks. But the decision was "stayed" or suspended temporarily by the state Appellate Court, and the masks were back on the next day.

The case is continuing, with the state facing a deadline Wednesday to submit papers to the court.

With Jean-Paul Salamanca, Joie Tyrrell and Dandan Zou

