New York City schools will remain open at least through Wednesday as the city's coronavirus positivity rate reached 2.74% — just below the seven-day rolling average of 3% that would meet the threshold for a systemwide shutdown, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

"We know we are dealing with something really tough right now," de Blasio said at his daily news conference. "We know a second wave is bearing down on us. But we also know that New York City has consistently performed better than other parts of the country because of the sheer level of participation of the people."

The city's positivity rate Sunday was 3.2%, just a tick below Saturday's rate of 3.3%, according to statistics.

The nation's largest school system could close as early as Thursday — sending about 300,000 in-person students to a full-time virtual learning environment — if the seven-day positivity rate hits 3%, a figure reached as part of an agreement with the powerful teachers union.

But the mayor cautioned that there was no guarantee that the city would reach the 3% marker, noting that increased testing levels have given health officials better data on the infection rate.

Last week, the mayor said, more than 300,000 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, including about 75,000 on Friday alone.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

"We are going to have a testing blitz to get more and more New Yorkers tested," de Blasio said, announcing several new additional COVID-19 testing sites across the five boroughs.

More patients at Long Island hospitals

On Long Island, hospitals continued to watch their levels of coronavirus patients edge up after positivity rates rose in the region.

Catholic Health Services on Tuesday said it had 60 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the six hospitals it operates on Long Island.

CHS said it has seen the number of patients triple over the last two weeks, but "the overall number is still quite small, and nothing like what we saw in the spring," said Dr. Patrick O'Shaughnessy, chief clinical officer at CHS. "We are going to see brush fires."

O'Shaughnessy added that only seven of the COVID-19 patients are in ICU.

"At the high point, 33% of our COVID patients were in ICU," he said. "We have treatments to offer, and while they're not magic bullets, we know a lot more now."

CHS had nearly 900 COVID-19 cases in mid-April.

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip has the most COVID-19 cases in the CHS system, with 20, O'Shaughnessy said, adding that Good Samaritan had about 200 coronavirus cases in April.

Meanwhile, Northwell Health said it had 279 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, up from 203 a week ago.

North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset had the most cases in the system on Long Island, at 40. North Shore was at 36 the week prior.

Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside reported 21 COVID-19 patients on Monday night, compared to 12 the week before.

With David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.