New York will have the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines for about 170,000 residents in about two weeks, said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a significant step in trying to get the virus's spread down as the state climbs a new mountain of new infections.

He said Pfizer will deliver that number of doses on December 15, if all safety and efficacy approvals are granted.

That will be part of a national vaccination push that will build up to about 40 million doses, or enough to vaccinate 20 million people across the country, by the end of the month, Cuomo said during a briefing with reporters. Those dosages will be enough to vaccinate about 6% of Americans, he said.

Vaccines will be given first to two vulnerable populations: front-line health care workers and elderly persons living in long-term care facilities, Cuomo said.

A state official said the first doses should be enough to cover all nursing home residents and staff this month, though Cuomo said he expects some will opt not to be vaccinated.

New York will also expect a second allocation of Pfizer vaccines and a separate allocation of Moderna's vaccine sometime later this month, state officials said. The vaccine will require a double dosage and its availability will be prioritized according to the federal guidelines reviewed by the state.

Cuomo said the state needs to deal with a looming crisis of hospitalization needs, as positivity rates rise across all regions, while running the vaccination program, with many residents remaining skeptical about the vaccines.

"Now you are asking a person to take two vaccines and you are asking them to take two vaccines … and they are distrusting about the vaccine going in, so this is going to be an incredibly challenging period to understand both of these," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the recommendations issued by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for prioritization of the vaccine match the guidelines set by the state's own panel on the vaccine distribution process.

Among hospitals in the region, Northwell Health on Wednesday said the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to rise, although not at the clip it faced during the height of the pandemic in the spring, when the largest health system in the state saw daily increases that eclipsed 300 per day.

Northwell said it had 622 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, up from 462 a week ago.

"In the spring, it just exploded and we had no social distancing, little PPE, no mask wearing and, quite frankly, a horrible testing problem," said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park. "That's not to say this can't get bad. The numbers are alarming, and anyone who thinks we are out of the woods, does it at their own peril."

Staten Island remains the hot spot for Northwell, where it's caring for 155 COVID-19 patients at Staten Island University Hospital.

Northwell had 90 COVID-19 related admissions in the last 24 hours, 39 of which were on Long Island.

With David Reich-Hale

