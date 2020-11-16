Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo continued to press for New York City to reexamine its decision to shut down schools if the city’s COVID-19 test levels hit 3%, though he said parents and teachers would have to buy in to any changes.

And he appeared to rule out, for now, imposing any such changes by "fiat" or executive order, as he has done with other aspects of the fight to curb spread of the virus.

"At 3 percent the teachers, the parents, expect and agreed that the schools would close. What I'm saying is we've learned a lot since then and schools are actually the safe place," Cuomo said Monday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe."

"The infection rate in the schools is much lower than the rest of the city and the rest of the community," he said. "Why not leave the children in the schools rather than have them run around the streets where the infection rate is five times as high?"

He added: "So if the schools hit the 3 percent what I'm suggesting to the parents and the teachers and the Mayor is let's take a second calculus which is the infection rate in the school."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio last week had warned parents, students and teachers to brace for a possible closure Monday as the city’s infection level inched toward 3%.

But that did not happen, as the levels dipped slightly in the last few days.

Cuomo emphasized that parents and teachers would have to agree to a new benchmark for schools, and for now he does not plan to impose one.

"There is no fiat here," he said. "If the parents don't agree they don't send their child, school doesn't matter. If the teachers don't agree they don't come into the school, you don't have a classroom."

Cuomo also continued his clash with President Donald Trump, defending the governor’s decision to have an independent panel review any FDA approvals of a COVID-19 vaccine, and alleging that the federal government is unprepared to handle a mass vaccination program.

"I think frankly we spend too much time trying to delve into the bizarre world of Trump. He doesn't like that I criticize him. He doesn't like that I stand up to him. He's a typical bully, and it bothers him," Cuomo said. "It's not me who doubts the FDA, it's 50 percent of the American people."

He said that "New York and 6 other states have put together an independent review panel to build that trust, so when the FDA says here's our process, we have an independent panel, with a Nobel laureate, that can say it was a fair process. If people don't trust the vaccine they're not going to take the vaccine, it's all for naught."

He also said the federal government’s vaccination program will likely be inadequate for minority communities, where private pharmacies that are part of the federal government's plan to distribute the vaccines may not be as plentiful.

Cuomo added that "you need a massive public education campaign that's going to build trust in this vaccine."

