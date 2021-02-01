Officials: COVID-19 vaccinations canceled at state and municipal sites due to snow

This story was reported by Robert Brodsky, Bart Jones and David Reich-Hale. It was written by Jones.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine were canceled on Monday and Tuesday in sites run by the state, Nassau County and New York City due to the storm bringing copious amounts of snow to a large swath of the state, officials said.

Nassau County said it didn't have any scheduled vaccine appointments for Monday and appointments for Tuesday have already been rescheduled for later in the week.

New York City is canceling all vaccination appointments on Monday and Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily news conference. Appointments will be rescheduled for later this week.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said vaccine shots were being halted at sites run by the state including Jones Beach and Stony Brook University, though no one will lose their appointment.

"It's really going to get rescheduled in any state-run facility," Cuomo said during a Monday morning news briefing.

Suffolk County had not yet provided an update on its vaccination plans.

Despite the shutdowns, Cuomo said the state is closing in on administering 2 million vaccines so far, or about 10% of the state population. A total of 1.96 million vaccinations have been injected.

The state is sending out vaccines to hospitals, pharmacies, state-run vaccination sites and other locations as fast as it receives them from the federal government, but the problem remains insufficient supply — currently about 300,000 doses a week, he said.

De Blasio said the city was being cautious and would be able to return to its vaccination efforts on Wednesday, despite continued supply shortages.

"Getting around the city will be difficult tomorrow," he said. "It will be icy. It will be treacherous. We do not want seniors especially out in those conditions. We will come back strong on Wednesday. We will be able to catch up quickly because we have a vast amount of capacity. But we don’t have enough vaccine."

In total, the city vaccinated 815,193 people in January, falling short of its goal of 1 million vaccinations because of a lack of supply, de Blasio said.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi said the city is expecting 150,000 doses of the vaccine this week, with the bulk scheduled to arrive Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The storm, he said, will not interfere with those deliveries.

The Mayor Monday also reiterated that to increase the supply, at least 27 national pharmaceutical companies should be directed to produce the existing vaccine — despite the patents by held by vaccine-makers Pfizer and Moderna.

"There is no reason why we are living by traditional lines of corporate self-protection," de Blasio said. "There is no reason that profit is dominating this discussion instead of the needs of people. There is no reason that people are more concerned about patents instead of saving lives."

The level of positivity in COVID-19 tests statewide continues to drop after a post-holiday spike, falling for the 24th straight day, Cuomo said.

The statewide level was 4.8%, with Long Island again registering the highest level of any region in the state, with a 6.1% level.

But Cuomo said the good news is that the levels continue a steady decline statewide.

After the spike, "New Yorkers did a good job of keeping that number down low," he said. "In many other states the infection rate went higher, and they’re in serious trouble."

Cuomo added: "I think it’s evidence of the fact that New Yorkers get it and New Yorkers care about each other, and they’ve been smart."

A total of 141 people died statewide on Sunday of causes related to the virus.

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? New York State expanded the list of qualifying residents to encompass people 65 years of age and older as well as others deemed to be immunocompromised. The state had recently expanded its vaccination program to include essential workers and people 75 years of age and older in addition to health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, among others. The supply of vaccines is limited even as more groups are added. Hospitals will continue to prioritize unvaccinated members of the first phase, focusing largely on health care workers. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on Jan. 12. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: People 65 years of age and older were added to the list.

The state said it would issue specific guidance before adding those who could qualify as immunocompromised due to health conditions. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Rescheduling Northwell appointments

Northwell said Monday that anyone who had a vaccination appointment canceled at its Belmont Park site in Elmont because of the snowstorm should call 844-919-VACC to reschedule.

Separately, Northwell said the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients at its hospitals continues to drop throughout New York, including on Long Island.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said it had 1,193 hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide, down from 1,316 at the same time last week.

Northwell, the largest health system in the state, said it had 584 COVID patients at Long Island facilities, down from 645 the week prior.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.