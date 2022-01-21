An unvaccinated senior is 49 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than someone 65 and older who received a vaccine booster shot, according to newly released federal data.

The data, posted online Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are the first extensive findings on booster shots to be based on actual hospitalizations in the United States, and they reinforce data from clinical trials and from other countries that boosters greatly increase protection against serious illness.

They are based on hospitalizations in 11 states, including New York, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 25, when the omicron variant became dominant.

The CDC found that the hospitalization rate for unvaccinated adults 50 to 64 is 44 times higher than for their boosted counterparts.

Dr. Steven Carsons, director of the Vaccine Center at NYU Langone Hospital — Long Island in Mineola, said he expected studies to show that boosters kept many people out of the hospital.

"What is maybe a little surprising is how well these are working for a new vaccine," he said, pointing to the large gap in hospitalization rates.

Even so, Carsons said, "in a way, this is unsurprising" because all vaccine boosters pump up the body’s immune system.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"This is not really a specific thing for the COVID vaccines," he said. "This is a principle of how our immune systems work. This is why we get a tetanus booster. This is why we get a flu shot every year. This is why we get two shots generally for pneumonia. This is just how our immune system is programmed to work."

Multiple studies show that effectiveness from vaccination wanes over time, especially in those 65 and older.

Health experts and elected officials have been urging Americans who have two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — to get a booster shot to increase their protection against contracting the coronavirus and getting seriously ill with COVID-19.

Boosters reduce the chance of getting infected with the coronavirus, although not as much as with the delta variant or previous variants, Carsons said.

"It’s very effective in keeping people out of the hospital and ICUs, and from dying," he said.

Data on hospitalization rates for those 49 and younger with boosters is not yet available, the CDC said. Carsons said he would expect that younger adults also would be far less likely to be hospitalized if they're boosted, compared to their unvaccinated counterparts. But the gap likely is not as large, he said.

Earlier data on booster effectiveness led the CDC in November to authorize booster shots for all adults. That was expanded Jan. 5 to adolescents 12 to 17.

Although boosters dramatically increase protection from illness serious enough to require hospitalization, two doses also provide significant protection, the newly released CDC data shows.

An unvaccinated adult is 16 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than an adult considered "fully vaccinated," which the CDC defines as two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The gap is 17 times higher for those 50 and older, 12 times higher for adults 18 to 49, and 9 times higher for adolescents 12 to 17.

The CDC recommends a booster at least five months after receiving a Moderna or Pfizer shot, and two months after a Johnson & Johnson. Young children are not yet eligible for boosters, and adolescents ages 12 to 17 can get only a Pfizer booster.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Sign up to get text alerts about COVID-19 and other topics at newsday.com/text.