TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
NewsHealthCoronavirus

U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 9 million

Scientists work with a bioreactor at a Regeneron

Scientists work with a bioreactor at a Regeneron Pharmaceuticals facility in New York for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

BALTIMORE — The U.S. now has 9 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as infections continue to rise in nearly every state.

It took two weeks to reach the mark from 8 million, the fastest jump of 1 million yet. It had taken more than three weeks for the total to rise from 7 million to 8 million.

Confirmed U.S. cases are on the rise in 47 states. Deaths are up 14% over the past two weeks, averaging more than 800 every day. The virus has now killed more than 229,000 Americans.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By The Associated Press

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

The two Long Island counties and New York State figures: Long Island and NYC COVID-19 cases rose to May levels
Kaushik Sengupta, a management professor at Hofstra who 74% of LI factories did hiring at COVID's height
COVID-19 survivor Bernard Robinson, regional director for Northwell NASCAR to honor LI paramedic who survived COVID-19
Suffolk County said nearly a third of the Suffolk fines Cutchogue country club $17G in 'superspreader' event
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search