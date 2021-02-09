I’ve been avoiding my grandkids because I’m at high-risk for the coronavirus. Once I’m vaccinated, can the family safely be together in person?

There is no scientific consensus on the extent to which vaccinated people can safely relax physical distancing and other virus-prevention measures. The range of expert opinions is from somewhat to not yet.

Dr. Mitchell Katz, who is in charge of New York City’s public hospitals and has helped set citywide pandemic policy, recalled Monday what he counseled his own father, age 98, and mother, 93.

"They are going to get their second vaccine this week, and I’ve told them that 10 days after they have gotten their second vaccine," their children whom "they haven't been able to visit with because they are a part of separate households can now come and see them, and that they can see other friends of theirs who have been vaccinated."

Still, he said, "when they go out, they still need to wear a mask and use other precautions."

That is because it’s unknown whether those who are inoculated themselves from the virus are still able to spread it to others.

Dr. Jay Varma, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s senior adviser for the pandemic, takes a more conservative approach: "At the current time, we really do recommend that people continue to observe all the things that we're recommending, but it is very likely in the near future when more people are vaccinated and disease rates have come down, we can alter our recommendations," he said.

Varma added: "We have a recommendation for today, and we're going to have a recommendation so it’s going to change probably in the very near future."

How little consensus is there? Varma and Katz gave these somewhat contrasting answers at the same news conference.