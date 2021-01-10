New York State's coronavirus death and infection rate showed no sign of ebbing Sunday as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the rapid pace of new cases must be matched by the vaccination designed to stop it.

Cuomo released the latest COVID-19 statistics that included15,355 new cases statewide Saturday, with 1,403 in Nassau and 1,732 in Suffolk.

In statement, the governor said a variant of the corovonavirus first detected in Great Britain makes Monday's large expansion of those eligible for the vaccine that much more critical.

"New York State is now in a footrace between how fast the infection rate rises and how fast we can administer vaccines," Cuomo said. "With more U.K. strain cases being found across the country, it is even more important that New Yorkers continue to follow the guidelines" and wear a mask, avoid gatherings and continue to practice social distancing.

Health care providers on Long Island and in the city are gearing up for an expected increase in new COVID-19 patients.

On Saturday, Cuomo said a 64-year-old Massapequa man had the virus variant associated with the United Kingdom. Experts believe while this variant appears to be more contagious, it is not more virulent.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The rate of positive cases across the state, based on 246,836 test results registered on Saturday, was 6.2%, according to the latest statistics from Cuomo's office. But the rate was higher on Long Island, with Suffolk’s positivity rate at 9.6% and Nassau's at 7.5%.

"The vaccine is the key to ending this virus," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Sunday in a statement. "We opened another vaccination pod at the "Yes We Can" Center in Westbury, further expanding accessibility of the vaccine for eligible residents and helping us meet our goal of getting thousands of residents inoculated weekly."

She encouraged all newly eligible for the vaccine to step forward and be inoculated.

"While the criteria to receive the vaccine continues to expand, let’s all remain patient and keep practicing our public health guidance while we await our turn," Curran said. "Also, news of the UK variant being found in Nassau County reminds us how important it is for us to stay vigilant so we can save lives and keep our businesses and schools open."

Across the state, 151 people died Saturday due to COVID-19, officials said, including 12 in Nassau and 15 in Suffolk County.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was scheduled to tour a mass vaccination site in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon.