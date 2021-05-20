New COVID-19 vaccine incentive in NY: a lottery ticket

Get your COVID-19 shots, get a shot at $5 million.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, calling the slowing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations "troubling news" on Thursday, announced an incentive to get New Yorkers vaccinated next week: a ticket for the state's Mega Multiplier lottery, where the top prize is $5 million.

Cuomo described the "Vax & Scratch" program at a briefing in Buffalo as he said the number of vaccinations statewide are slowing "dramatically."

"We still have to get people vaccinated," he said.

The lottery ticket is a $20 value, he said, and he put the chances of winning "something" with it at 1 in 9. The pilot program runs from next Monday to Friday.

The tickets can be obtained at 10 state-run mass vaccination sites including those at Stony Brook University, the Javits Center in Manhattan, York College in Queens and Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn.

Cuomo said getting the vaccine has "practical benefits" beyond the lottery ticket, such as giving people more freedom to attend certain events and activities, from restaurants to professional baseball games.

"If you get the vaccine, then this goes away," he said, picking up a face mask and referring to new regulations that allow vaccinated people to go mask-free in many situations.

He also announced another day of COVID-19 statistics that he called "really, really promising."

Hospitalizations statewide were 1,490 on Wednesday, their lowest level since Nov. 8. The overall statewide positivity rate was .85%, the lowest level since Sept. 11.

That "really is a phenomenal piece of good news," Cuomo said.

The seven-day average for positive results was 0.89% on Long Island and 0.81% in New York City.

Statewide, 18 people died Wednesday of causes linked to the virus, state data showed.

The fatalities were a "true reminder that this is not over," Cuomo said. "We still have to be careful."

More than 18 million New Yorkers age 18 or older have received at least one vaccine shot, he said. About 62.6% of those eligible in the state have received at least one shot, and 53.5% are fully vaccinated.

