New York City public schoolchildren aged 12 and older participating in extracurricular chorus, musical theater, dance, marching band, cheerleading and orchestra must be vaccinated against the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

"We’re talking about performing arts, where folks are close together, close contact, lots of exhaling, obviously…with the woodwinds, lots of heavy exertion with the dance, cheerleading, etc.," he told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer.

Weeks ago, de Blasio imposed an identical mandate for extracurricular athletics that are said to involve close contact.

