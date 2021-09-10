TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine will be required for more extracurricular activities, Mayor Bill de Blasio says

Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a visit

Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a visit to a mobile vaccine bus on Castle Hill Avenue in the Bronx in May. Credit: Sipa USA via AP/Photographer Lev Radin

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

New York City public schoolchildren aged 12 and older participating in extracurricular chorus, musical theater, dance, marching band, cheerleading and orchestra must be vaccinated against the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

"We’re talking about performing arts, where folks are close together, close contact, lots of exhaling, obviously…with the woodwinds, lots of heavy exertion with the dance, cheerleading, etc.," he told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer.

Weeks ago, de Blasio imposed an identical mandate for extracurricular athletics that are said to involve close contact.

Sign up to get text alerts about COVID-19 and other topics at newsday.com/text.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Health

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the
State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests ticks up
A nurse draws a syringe full of the
What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant
Licensed practical nurse Sandra Reeve, left, holds an
State shutting Brentwood mass vaccination site
Medical personnel, first responders and essential workers were
'Grateful that we're all alive': Medical workers, first responders honored
Most companies are proceeding cautiously, trying to navigate
Survey: 4 out of 10 employers will fire employees for not returning to office
A nurse prepares doses of the Johnson &
Do people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need a booster?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?