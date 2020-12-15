One day after Sandra Lindsay took the COVID-19 vaccination shot seen around the world, the Long Island Jewish Medical Center critical care nurse said she was feeling fine, with only a slight bruising pain.

Lindsay, of Port Washington, said Tuesday she was stunned by the attention she received as the first person in New York, and possibly the nation, to receive the vaccine who was not part of a clinical trial.

"I’ve gotten so many emails and so many texts from people who said that they were hesitating," Lindsay told Newsday in a phone interview. "Now everybody wants to get to the front of the line."

The vaccine, produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, is being touted as being 95% effective against a disease that has killed more than 300,000 in the United States. New York will receive enough doses in the first shipment to fully vaccinate 170,000 people, including health care workers and nursing home staff and residents, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said.

Additional vaccine could be available from pharmaceutical company Moderna if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants its emergency use authorization request later this week. Moderna said its vaccine is about 94.5% effective. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was granted emergency use authorization Friday.

Long Island hospitals continue to receive their first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, including Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, NYU Langone Hospital- Long Island in Mineola, Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, Northwell's Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead and Plainview Hospital.

"It should help us start turning the corner," said Michael Fener, executive director at Plainview Hospital. Fener said the hospital was to begin administering the vaccine Tuesday, and "ramp up [Wednesday]."

Lindsay said she did not experience muscle pain or fever, two of the vaccine’s possible side effects. She said she had a slight bruised feeling on the injection site of her left arm.

"But on a scale of one to 10, that’s a one," Lindsay said.

Lindsay oversees Long Island Jewish’s intensive care units, but she worked on the hospital floor throughout the pandemic, where she saw too much "pain, death and darkness."

She also suffered two personal losses, an uncle in the Bronx and an aunt from Rockland County to COVID-19.

Lindsay’s story got the attention of the media in her homeland of Jamaica, where she lived before coming to the U.S. more than 30 years ago.

"They said my story was timely because a poll with some of the Jamaica nurses showed they didn’t want the vaccine," she said. "They wanted the politicians to take it first."

Lindsay said since she was outspoken in her desire to take the vaccine, officials at Long Island Jewish approached her Sunday about taking the first vaccine in a public event. She didn’t have to think twice about it.

She is hopeful her actions have especially resonated in minority communities, where people have expressed concerns about the safety of the vaccine.

"I think I have made an impact on some people," Lindsay said. "I hope it will continue."