News

Long Island infections steady as vaccine eligibility poised to expand

New York State is poised to lower the

New York State is poised to lower the eligibility age for a COVID-19 vaccine to 16 starting Tuesday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn


New coronavirus infections continued to plateau on Long Island with close to 1,400 positive tests Saturday, even as millions more New Yorkers become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

State data released Sunday shows 4.4% of COVID-19 tests on Long Island came back positive over the seven days ending Saturday, an infection rate that has held steady for weeks amid an accelerating effort to vaccinate people against the virus.

Last week, New York State expanded COVID-19 eligibility to anyone 30 and older. On Tuesday, the eligibility threshold drops to age 16.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement Sunday. "Let's continue being smart so we get there together."

He encouraged New Yorkers to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing.

State data shows 59 New Yorkers died from the virus on Saturday, including seven in Suffolk County.

Close to 4,400 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide, with nearly 900 in intensive care units, both slight declines from the day before.

More than 794,000 Long Islanders have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 445,000 have received all required doses, per state data.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Jesse Coburn poses for an employee headshot at

Jesse Coburn covers transportation and education. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

