Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites to open in Roosevelt, Shirley

Blanca Gonzalez of Westbury receives the Moderna COVID-19

Blanca Gonzalez of Westbury receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Long Island federally qualified health center in Westbury in April. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Eleven new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites — including two on Long Island — will open this week in New York State in zip codes where the vaccination rate is lower than the state average, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

A pop-up site will be open at the Roosevelt Library on W. Fulton Avenue on Thursday, while another one will be open Friday at Smith Point County Park on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley, Cuomo said in a statement Monday. The sites will be open for walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Our progress on vaccinations has been instrumental in making it possible to reopen our economy and lift many of the restrictions, but the vaccination rate has slowed dramatically and we need to focus on the places that have low vaccination rates," Cuomo said. "Pop-up sites have been critical in helping us reach more New Yorkers with the vaccine, and with these 11 new sites, we are redeploying our resources and working with local health departments across the state to target the areas that continue to lag on vaccinations."

Three sites will open in New York City, Cuomo said. They include one on Thursday at the SAGE Crotona Senior Center in the Bronx, while on Saturday, sites will be open at the Challenge Charter Middle School in Far Rockaway, Queens and the Prospect Plaza Community Center in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Sites will also be available in Coeymans Hollow, Windsor, Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo and Spring Valley, Cuomo said.

