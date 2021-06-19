With more people vaccinated and the positivity rate for coronavirus cases declining, New Yorkers are "getting back to living, not just surviving" after more than a year of COVID-19 deaths, school and business closures and mandates on masks and social distancing, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday.

Cuomo announced that 63,095 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Friday, and that, according to federal figures, 70.7% of New Yorkers aged 18 and above had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of the three COVID-19 vaccines available, one — Pfizer-BioNTech's — can be given to children as young as 12. The state, citing figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Saturday that 58.6% of all New Yorkers had received at lease one vaccine dose, and 51.6% had completed the vaccine series.

Two of the three available vaccines require two doses, spaced weeks apart, to be considered complete.

A total of 10 million people in the state are completely vaccinated, the state said.

The state's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, was 0.39%, and the rate has been at a record low for 22 consecutive days, according to state figures.

The effects of the coronavirus continue to diminish, with 532 people hospitalized statewide, a decrease of 16 from the prior day, according to the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations reached their peak on April 10, 2020, when there were 4,108 patients. On Oct. 1, before the winter surge began, there were 75 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

A total of 126 people were in intensive care, a decrease of 17 from the day before, the state said. The number of people in an ICU with intubation dropped by six, to 73, in the state.

"New Yorkers are getting a new lease on life as we defeat this pandemic and reopen our state's economy for the future," Cuomo said. "Vaccination is the key to beating COVID-19, so we're offering incentives to encourage the remaining New Yorkers to take the shot."

He added, "We're getting back to living, not just surviving, but I encourage anyone who hasn't been vaccinated yet to do so immediately for themselves and their families' safety."

Long Island had no virus-related deaths Friday, though the state saw nine people die from the coronavirus, the state said. The daily average of deaths on Long Island peaked on April 11, 2020, when 147 died.

A total of 1.3 million Long Islanders have been fully vaccinated, and nearly 1.5 million have received at least one dose.

Long Island had a seven-day positivity average of 0.42%, slightly down from the prior day's rate of 0.43%, the state said.

A total of 418 of 107,751 tests were reported as positive in the state, for a positive rate of 0.39%, the state said.

Nassau County registered 26 new COVID-19 cases Friday, for a total of 183,753, with Suffolk reporting 29 cases for a total of 201,168, the state said.

New York City saw 227 new cases Friday for a total of 938,144, the state said.

The number of vaccines administered has plummeted at state-operated mass vaccination sites across New York. At the site at Stony Brook University, there was a peak of 2,867 vaccines administered on March 19. By Thursday, the number had fallen to 387, according to state health department data. At Jones Beach, there were 2,108 vaccines given out on April 12, but only 363 on Thursday.

With David Olson

