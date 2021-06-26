TODAY'S PAPER
COVID-19 hospitalizations at lowest point since pandemic began, state officials say

John Jeremie of Mineola, a LIRR engineering department communications technician, gets a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Jamaica Communications Center in Queens on March 25. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin/Debbie Egan-Chin

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
New York on Friday registered the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, as the figures for virus-related deaths and illness continued to trend downward, state officials said Saturday.

The hospitalization figure, a total of 371, was below the previous record low of 410, which came on Sept. 5 of last year, state figures show. It was also 44 fewer hospitalizations than the prior day.

"We're finally putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day as the numbers continue to come down," said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care dropped to 92, two fewer than the day before, state figures showed. And the number of people in the ICU with intubation dropped by six in a day to 45.

New York suffered five deaths from COVID-19 Friday, including one in Nassau County, state figures said.

On Friday, 385 out of 97,020 virus tests were positive, for a positivity rate of 0.4%, the figures said.

Long Island's seven-day average for positive test results hovered at 0.36%, the same as Thursday but a slight drop from the 0.37% on Wednesday, according to state figures.

Nassau saw 28 new cases for a total of 183,907.

Suffolk had 32 new cases for a total of 201,342, state figures said.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

