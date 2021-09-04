TODAY'S PAPER
Four more COVID-19 deaths, about 800 new cases reported on LI, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office says

COVID-19 mobile testing unit in Manhattan.

COVID-19 mobile testing unit in Manhattan. Credit: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Four more Long Islanders have died of the coronavirus, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said Saturday, raising the local death toll to 6,687.

The fatality rate has dwindled considerably from the worst days of the pandemic, before the availability of the vaccine, when deaths were in the double digits.

Also Saturday, Hochul’s office said about 800 more Long Islanders tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been about 418,000 people total who have tested positive on the Island, according to the state’s COVID-19 tracker online.

The Island’s positivity rate for the virus, averaged over seven days, was 4.23% on Friday, down from 4.28% on Thursday. The rate was 4.27% on Wednesday.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

