New York State is taking its battle to defeat COVID-19 to college campuses, offering direct delivery of vaccines for students and employing the public SUNY and CUNY systems as models for the program, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

Speaking at a livestreamed event at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Cuomo said the state is inviting colleges, including private ones, to help kill off what he called a "beast" by vaccinating students before they return home after the spring semester.

"The State of New York announces today we will be giving direct allocations to schools, colleges, universities, so they can vaccinate their students in their facilities, and let’s stamp this beast to death while we can," he said.

"This is the moment of opportunity," he added. "We have COVID on the run."

Initially the state will allocate 21,000 doses of vaccine for SUNY residential and non-commuter students, and 14,000 for private colleges, Cuomo said later in a statement.

Recent increases in vaccine supply from the federal government — which allowed the expansion of vaccine eligibility to New Yorkers 16 and older — presented an opportunity to reach the young population through the state's higher education system, he said.

Maurie McInnis, president of Stony Brook University, which is part of SUNY, said, "This is a banner day for Suffolk County and for SUNY students, and I am so pleased all SUNY students will have access to vaccines."

Cuomo noted that positivity levels are rising in young people in New York, going recently from about 9% to 14%.

"We are now focusing on students," he said. "Let’s use the schools as the base for the vaccine. It makes all the sense in the world. We have the staff at the school. We have the students at the school. Let’s vaccinate them at the schools."

While younger people may be less vulnerable to the coronavirus that has afflicted many state residents, causing severe illness and death over the last year, he said their inoculation can help reduce risk to themselves and others.

"We need herd immunity," Cuomo said. "We need every New Yorker vaccinated, and that includes New York’s young people and students."

