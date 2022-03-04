New York City is ending its proof-of-vaccine mandates for venues like restaurants, bars and concert halls — and lifting a requirement for masking in the public schools, Mayor Eric Adams said Friday.

The masking and vaccine rules go away starting Monday, said Adams, citing the low positivity rate, 1.8% averaged over seven days in New York City.

"Folks can come in and enjoy the restaurants, enjoy the businesses and be a part of this great city without having to show proof of vaccination," he said, adding that venues can still opt to require vaccinations. The mayor said that venues choosing to keep the vaccination mandate had the legal right to refuse admission to an unvaccinated person.

And students and staff can still wear masks if they want, Adams said. But the rule, in place since 2020, will be rescinded.

"We want to see the faces of our children. We want to see their smiles. We want to see how happy they are. We want to see when they're feeling sad, so that we can be there to comfort them, and a mask prevented us from doing so for almost two years."

Students younger than 5, an age group that cannot be vaccinated, still must be masked, Adams said, citing the hospitalization of young people.

Adams did not rule out bringing back some or all of the rules if infection or other indicators rise.

"We're going to be unafraid to make those adjustments and changes. COVID changes and shifts, and modifies. We must be open to do the same and be unafraid to do so in the process. And if we see a rise in cases, or hospitalizations, we're going to come back."

Asked whether he’d rescind the mandate requiring vaccination for public and private-sector workers, Adams said: "Not at this moment" as the city awaits getting "better and better … with these numbers."

Check back for more on this developing story.

